Jamahal Hill responds negatively after being asked about previous UFC losses

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill has responded negatively to being asked about his recent losses in the Octagon.

On Saturday night, Jamahal Hill will make his return to active competition in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He will lock horns with Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC Baku, and if he can pick up a big win, there’s every chance that he could vault himself back into title contention.

Of course, Hill is coming off the back of defeats to Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. He hasn’t quite been able to get back to the heights he had prior to his injury, but the hope is that he’ll showcase a bit of that old spark when he throws down with Rountree Jr.

Interestingly, in his pre-fight media scrum, Hill was a bit confused when asked whether or not his recent two defeats would affect him heading into this fight.