Jamahal Hill responds negatively after being asked about previous UFC losses

By Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill has responded negatively to being asked about his recent losses in the Octagon.

Jamahal Hill

On Saturday night, Jamahal Hill will make his return to active competition in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He will lock horns with Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC Baku, and if he can pick up a big win, there’s every chance that he could vault himself back into title contention.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill doesn’t think Khalil Rountree Jr is on his level ahead of UFC Baku

Of course, Hill is coming off the back of defeats to Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. He hasn’t quite been able to get back to the heights he had prior to his injury, but the hope is that he’ll showcase a bit of that old spark when he throws down with Rountree Jr.

Interestingly, in his pre-fight media scrum, Hill was a bit confused when asked whether or not his recent two defeats would affect him heading into this fight.

 

Hill responds to question

“Will my loss to Alex and Jiri affect this fight? How would it do that? Every fight is different, it’s a new fight. That’s a weird question. That’s like, kinda like, just a dorky, online fan question.

“So like, I don’t really get how that would affect how I’m fighting a completely different fighter. I’m focused on Saturday and on the task at hand for that.”

What do you make of Jamahal Hill’s response to this question? Do you back him to defeat Khalil Rountree Jr? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

