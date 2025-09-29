Sean O’Malley picks Ilia Topuria over Jon Jones, GSP in UFC GOAT debate

By Curtis Calhoun - September 29, 2025
Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 316, opposite Ilia Topuria with two belts after UFC 317

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes Ilia Topuria has already cemented himself as the greatest fighter in MMA history.

Before a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, Sean O’Malley had Ilia Topuria in his sights for a potential clash inside the Octagon. At the time, O’Malley was the UFC’s bantamweight champion, while Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to become the UFC featherweight titleholder.

Topuria has since knocked out Max Holloway (his lone featherweight title defense) and Charles Oliveira to become the UFC’s latest two-division champion. He’s expected to return to the Octagon in the coming months to make his first lightweight title defense.

Topuria’s meteoric rise cements him in UFC history forever. But despite his relatively small sample size in the Octagon, Topuria is already O’Malley’s UFC GOAT pick, over Jon Jones and other legends.

Sean O’Malley tabs Ilia Topuria as the ‘best pound-for-pound fighter ever’ in shocking take

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, O’Malley weighed in on a potential superfight between McGregor and Topuria at The White House next year, and made a bold claim about the UFC lightweight champ.

“Ilia vs. Conor, f— it! You want a big fight? Conor doesn’t have a great streak right now, in his last five, but if you want a f—– main event at The White House?” O’Malley said.

“But they’re not American…I think Ilia could [beat him], you can never count Conor out, but Ilia Topuria is the greatest fighter, to ever walk this Earth. Greatest fighter, pound-for-pound, ever. Even over [Jon Jones]. His last three fights, KO’s Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

“He’s not beating these guys by decision, not taking them down and holding them down, he’s knocking them out. It’s f—– sweet.”

Topuria’s knockout wins over Volkanovski, Holloway, and Oliveira are arguably the greatest three-fight stretch in UFC history. Jon Jones, who retired earlier this year, is a common pick as the greatest UFC fighter of all time.

After O’Malley’s Topuria callout went unanswered, the former UFC bantamweight champion remains in awe of the Spanish star’s accomplishments.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Jon Jones Sean O'Malley UFC Videos

Related

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen shares surprising prediction for Merab Dvalishvili fight at UFC 320

Cole Shelton - September 29, 2025
Alex Pereira reacts following a loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira's knockout power questioned by Magomed Ankalaev's coach ahead of UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - September 29, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira doesn’t have one-punch knockout power, according to Magomed Ankalaev’s longtime coach.

Canelo Alvarez gets the tape cut off his gloves after a loss to Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

Report: Canelo Alvarez out until mid-2026 after undergoing major surgery following Terence Crawford fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 29, 2025

Former super middleweight titleholder Canelo Alvarez will undergo a long hiatus from competition due to injury following his loss to Terence Crawford.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira plans to 'put on a show' against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320: 'Going to be a great fight'

Cole Shelton - September 29, 2025

Alex Pereira plans to put on a great performance to reclaim his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

UFC Octagon lighting
Benoit Saint Denis

UFC 322 adds pivotal lightweight fight to MSG card headlined by Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025

A new bout has been added to the UFC 322 card.

Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev

Merab Dvalishvili shares interesting assessment of JDM vs. Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025
Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev believes Alex Pereira may have greased in their first fight

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has suggested that Alex Pereira may have been greasing during their first fight earlier this year.

Dana White Jon Jones
Henry Cejudo

Dana White will cave and let Jon Jones fight at UFC White House, says former champion

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that Dana White will eventually cave and allow Jon Jones to fight at the White House next year.

Jorge Masvidal
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal calls for UFC White House showdown with rival Leon Edwards

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has called for a collision with rival Leon Edwards at the White House next year.

Dana White UFC press conference
UFC

UFC boss Dana White gives his thoughts on the importance of free speech

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his opinion on the importance of free speech, including for those on the roster.