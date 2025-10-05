BKFC 82 Results: Mike Perry stops Jeremy Stephens (Video)

Former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens square off for the ‘King of Violence’ title in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 82 event.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) will be competing for the first time since earning a 60-second TKO victory over former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves in April of 2024. Prior to that, ‘Platinum’ had defeated former Ultimate Fighting and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (29-22 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) most recently competed under the UFC banner this past May in Iowa, where he dropped a decision to Mason Jones. ‘Lil Heathen’s’ most previous BKFC appearance was in January of this year, where he picked up a third-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez.

Tonight’s BKFC 82 main event title fight resulted in a dominant showing from Mike Perry. ‘Platinum’ was able to use his size, toughness and strength to get the better of ‘Lil Heathen’ throughout the course of the fight, this before ultimately scoring a finish late in Round 5. Check out the highlights below:

Mike Perry absolutely DOMINATED Jeremy Stephens and finished him in the 5th round 😳🔥 #BKFC82pic.twitter.com/YiSD5eAreb — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 5, 2025

🗣️"I'd like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody." Mike Perry quotes the famous @TheNotoriousMMA line 🤣 #BKFC82 pic.twitter.com/3mC2Aa4QzK — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) October 5, 2025

Official BKFC 82 Results: Mike Perry def. Jeremy Stephens via TKO in Round 5

Who would you like to see Perry fight next following his stoppage victory over Stephens this evening in Newark?