BKFC 82 Results: Mike Perry stops Jeremy Stephens (Video)

By Chris Taylor - October 4, 2025
Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens, BKFC, BKFC 82, Results, TKO

Former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens square off for the ‘King of Violence’ title in the headliner of tonight’s BKFC 82 event.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) will be competing for the first time since earning a 60-second TKO victory over former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves in April of 2024. Prior to that, ‘Platinum’ had defeated former Ultimate Fighting and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens (29-22 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) most recently competed under the UFC banner this past May in Iowa, where he dropped a decision to Mason Jones. ‘Lil Heathen’s’ most previous BKFC appearance was in January of this year, where he picked up a third-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez.

Tonight’s BKFC 82 main event title fight resulted in a dominant showing from Mike Perry. ‘Platinum’ was able to use his size, toughness and strength to get the better of ‘Lil Heathen’ throughout the course of the fight, this before ultimately scoring a finish late in Round 5. Check out the highlights below:

Official BKFC 82 Results: Mike Perry def. Jeremy Stephens via TKO in Round 5

Who would you like to see Perry fight next following his stoppage victory over Stephens this evening in Newark?

Related

Darren Till and Mike Perry

Mike Perry is still interested in BKFC showdown against rival Darren Till

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2025
Conor McGregor speaks at a BKFC press conference, opposite Mike Perry walking to the ring for his boxing match against Jake Paul
Boxing News

Conor McGregor threatens to cut 'Michael' Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor gave Mike Perry another ultimatum ahead of the latter’s return to the ring against Jeremy Stephens.

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens BKFC 82 press conference
BKFC

"It'd be cool to see the underdog [Jeremy Stephens] [win]" vs. Mike Perry, says Queen of Violence hopeful

Dylan Bowker - October 1, 2025

Mike Perry defends his King of Violence crown against Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of BKFC 82, and one of the fighters vying for the Queen of Violence crown has weighed in on that headlining bout.

BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues a warning to Mike Perry ahead of BKFC return

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025

UFC legend Conor McGregor has issued a warning to Mike Perry ahead of his return fight for BKFC next weekend.

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens BKFC 82 press conference

BKFC boss says Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens will prove PPV isn't dead

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 16, 2025
Yoel Romero BKFC 80
BKFC

Former UFC star Yoel Romero could be eyeing BKFC gold soon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 16, 2025

Yoel Romero admits the possibility of fighting for BKFC gold is alluring.

Mike Perry BKFC
Jeremy Stephens

Mike Perry declares that he'll make Jeremy Stephens quit at BKFC 82

Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025

BKFC star Mike Perry believes that he will make Jeremy Stephens quit when they finally collide at BKFC 82 next month.

Frankie Edgar UFC crowd
BKFC

Frankie Edgar admits family members initially opposed BKFC debut

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Frankie Edgar is coming out of combat sports retirement, but those close to him weren’t gung-ho about the idea at first.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry is a 'very real' possibility, says former UFC star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 28, 2025

Could Conor McGregor and Mike Perry finally be on a collision course?