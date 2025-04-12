UFC 314: ‘Volkanovski vs. Lopes’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Miami for tonight’s UFC 314 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alex Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.
Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Great’ is coming off back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Prior to those setbacks, the Aussie was coming off a TKO victory over Yair Rodriguez in July of 2023.
Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (26-6 MMA) will enter his first UFC title fight sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega at last September’s UFC 306 event. The 30-year-old has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2023.
UFC 314 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout featuring Paddy Pimblett taking on Michael Chandler.
Pimblett (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over King Green at last July’s UFC 304 event in Manchester. ‘The Baddy’ currently boasts an eight-fight winning streak, with six of those 8 wins coming by way of stoppage.
Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Iron’ is coming off back-to-back losses against perennial division contenders Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier respectively. Prior to that, the American standout had earned a nasty knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in September of 2022.
Also featured on tonight’s UFC 314 main card lineup is a highly anticipated men’s featherweight bout pitting Yair Rodriguez against former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull.
Rodriguez (19-5 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he steps foot in the Octagon this evening. ‘El Pantera’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against Brian Ortega and Alex Volkanovski respectively. Prior to those setbacks, the Mexican standout had earned a submission win over Josh Emmett to claim the promotion’s interim featherweight title.
Meanwhile, Patrico Pitbull (36-7 MMA) will be making his UFC debut this evening in Miami. The former Bellator champion was most recently seen in action last March at in Belfast, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Kennedy. The Brazilian has gone 4-2 over his past six fights overall.
Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC 314 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Diego Lopes (145) –
Michael Chandler (156) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156) –
Yair Rodriguez (146) vs. Patricio Pitbull (145) –
Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Jean Silva (146) –
Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (206) –
UFC 314 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Dan Ige (146) vs. Sean Woodson (146) –
Yan Xiaonan (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (116) –
Jim Miller (156) vs. Chase Hooper (156) –
Darren Elkins (145) vs. Julian Erosa (146) –
UFC 314 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) –
Su Mudaerji (126) vs. Mitch Raposo (126) – Mudaerji def. Raposo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Tresean Gore (186) vs. Marco Tulio (186) – Tulio def. Gore via TKO at 3:16 of Round 2
WHAT A WILD FIVE MINUTES 🤯@MarcoTulio_MMA gets the knockdown in the last minute of Round 1!
[ #UFC314 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/QMtiCsU9o2 ] pic.twitter.com/ddTZtW9ZQR
— UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2025
Nora Cornolle (137.5)* vs. Hailey Cowan (136) – Cornolle def. Cowan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:52 of Round 2
SINKS THE SUBMISSION TO START OFF THE CARD 👏
Nora Cornolle earns the 2nd round submission in Miami 🌴
[ #UFC314 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/QMtiCsUHdA ] pic.twitter.com/huaZcTPNHt
— UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2025
