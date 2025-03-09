Pros react after Mauricio Ruffy KO’s King Green at UFC 313

By Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 313 main card lineup kicked off with a lightweight bout between Mauricio Ruffy and King Green.

Ruffy (12-1 MMA) had gone a perfect 2-0 since joining the UFC in May of last year and many pundits have him pegged as a future champion. ‘One Shot’ had most previously competed at November’s UFC 309 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over James Llontop. The Brazilian made his Octagon debut at UFC 301, scoring a first-round finish over Jamie Mullarkey.

Meanwhile, King Green (32-17-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a technical submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at last summer’s UFC 304 event in Manchester. Prior to that setback, ‘King’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller at UFC 300.

Tonight’s Green vs. Ruffy fight did not make it out of the first round. The Brazilian was quick to apply pressure, and after landing some good strikes, he was able to sleep ‘King’ with a beautiful wheel kick. The stoppage came just after the 2-minute mark and no follow up punches were required.

Official UFC 313 Results: Mauricio Ruffy def. King Green via KO (head kick) at 2:07 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Ruffy knocking out Green below:

Who would you like to see Ruffy fight next following his KO victory over Green this evening in Las Vegas?

