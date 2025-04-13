UFC 314 Results: Dan Ige TKO’s Sean Woodson (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 314 results, including the featured prelim between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson.

Dan Ige, UFC, UFC Vegas 86, Pros react

Ige (18-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian knockout artist is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Diego Lopes and Lerone Murphy respectively. Prior to those setbacks, ’50k’ had scored a first-round knockout victory over Andre Fili.

Meanwhile, Sean Woodson (13-1-1 MMA) is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and has gone unbeaten in his past seven fights overall. ‘The Sniper’ most recently competed at December’s UFC Tampa event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Fernando Padilla.

Round one of the UFC 314 featured prelim begins and Sean Woodson gets to work with some solid low kicks. He has a massive reach advantage over Dan Ige here. Another chopping low kick from the St. Louis native. He follows that up with a crisp jab. Ige goes to the body with a right hand. The Hawaiian blitzes forward and attempts to force the clinch. Woodson gets free but eats a hard low kick on his exit. The crowd starts chanting “Ige”. Dan responds by delivering a good right hand. Woodson with a front kick to the body. ’50K’ with a nice right hook to the ribs of his much taller opponent. The fighters trade low kicks. Sean Woodson lands a good jab. 90-seconds remain in the opening round. Ige slips a punch and tosses a left hook that partially connects. Woodson answers with a solid jab up the middle. Dan Ige with a pair of hard hooks to the body. He just misses with a right hand upstairs. The horn sounds and we head to round two.

The second round of the UFC 314 featured prelim begins and Dan Ige’s corner believes he can end this if he sets up his right hand properly. Sean Woodson with a jab to start things off. Dan Ige leaps in with a 1-2. He is applying a lot of pressure here. He continues to swing heavy punches once he gets in close range. Ige closes the distance and shoots for a takedown. He can’t secure it, and Woodson breaks free and gets back to range. ‘The Sniper’ with a nice jab and then an uppercut. Dan Ige with a nice left hand over the top. He lands another. Woodson with a head kick that partially connects. Ige replies with a nice hook. This is a close round. ’50k’ blitzes in and throws out a combo. He rips the body of Woodson with a hook. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this featherweight matchup begins and Dan Ige connects with a big left hook that rocks Sean Woodson. He comes in on the attack and rips the body. ‘The Sniper’ is badly hurt. Another left. Woodson dives for a takedown. It is not there. Ige with hammer fists. This one is all over!

Official UFC 314 Results: Dan Ige def. Sean Woodson via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Ige fight next following his TKO victory over Woodson this evening in Miami?

