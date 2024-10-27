Max Holloway ponders permanent move to lightweight division: “What else is there to do?”

Max Holloway Thinks Lightweight Move Could be Next

Max Holloway spoke to reporters following UFC 308. He believes it might be time to dabble back into the 155-pound weight class.

“’55 looks really good right now,” Holloway said.

As far as whether or not going back to lightweight would be a permanent move, Holloway didn’t deny that possibility.

“I’m a sit down with my team, we’ll see,” Holloway said. “Like I said, I had the best ’45 cut here, but, I mean, what else is there to do? I had a couple times to reclaim it, new guys coming up, yeah that’d be fun, but I think ’55 looks more fun, as fighting the caliber, and everyone there and the names there look really exciting to put my name in the mix.”

Holloway has gone 1-1 in the lightweight division under the UFC banner. He defeated by Dustin Poirier in an attempt to capture the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. In his most recent outing at 155 pounds, Holloway scored a spectacular last-second knockout win over Justin Gaethje.

If Holloway does make the move to lightweight, there are some intriguing matchups to be had.

