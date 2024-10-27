Max Holloway ponders permanent move to lightweight division: “What else is there to do?”

By Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Max Holloway might be on the move back to 155 pounds, and it could be permanent.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria

Holloway challenged Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 308. The featherweight title was at stake inside Etihad Arena in Abi Dhabi. Topuria became the first man to knock Holloway out. “El Matador” put the future UFC Hall of Famer away in the third round.

Having failed his bid to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion, “Blessed” might be setting his sights on the lightweight division.

RELATED: UFC 308 BONUS REPORT: ILIA TOPURIA ONE OF FIVE FIGHTERS TO TAKE HOME AN EXTRA $50K

Max Holloway Thinks Lightweight Move Could be Next

Max Holloway spoke to reporters following UFC 308. He believes it might be time to dabble back into the 155-pound weight class.

“’55 looks really good right now,” Holloway said.

As far as whether or not going back to lightweight would be a permanent move, Holloway didn’t deny that possibility.

“I’m a sit down with my team, we’ll see,” Holloway said. “Like I said, I had the best ’45 cut here, but, I mean, what else is there to do? I had a couple times to reclaim it, new guys coming up, yeah that’d be fun, but I think ’55 looks more fun, as fighting the caliber, and everyone there and the names there look really exciting to put my name in the mix.”

Holloway has gone 1-1 in the lightweight division under the UFC banner. He defeated by Dustin Poirier in an attempt to capture the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. In his most recent outing at 155 pounds, Holloway scored a spectacular last-second knockout win over Justin Gaethje.

If Holloway does make the move to lightweight, there are some intriguing matchups to be had.

If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Max Holloway UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Bonus, Max Holloway, UFC

UFC 308 Bonus Report: Ilia Topuria one of five fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Ilia Topuria taking on Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria KO's Max Holloway (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the main event featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Aleksandar Rakic

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024
Lerone Murphy, UFC 308, Results, Dan Ige, UFC
Lerone Murphy

UFC 308 Results: Lerone Murphy defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige.

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC 308, Results, UFC
Sharabutdin Magomedov

UFC 308 Results: Sharabutdin Magomedov KO's Armen Petrosyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov and Armen Petrosyan.

Geoff Neal, UFC 308, Results, Rafael dos Anjos, UFC
Rafael dos Anjos

UFC 308 Results: Geoff Neal TKO's Rafael dos Anjos (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Rafael dos Anjos.

Diego Lopes UFC 306
Max Holloway

Max Holloway gives assessment of "animal" Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2024

UFC legend Max Holloway has given his thoughts on UFC 308 main event back-up fighter Diego Lopes.