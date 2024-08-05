Official main card lineup announced for UFC 308: ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’

The official main card lineup has been announced for UFC 308.

UFC 308 will take place on Saturday, October 26th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The main event will feature UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA) defending his title against current BMF champion Max Holloway (26-7 MMA).

‘El Matador’ is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2020. The 27-year-old last fought and defeated Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) by KO this past February at UFC 298, capturing the featherweight crown.

‘Blessed’ has won 3 in a row coming into UFC 308, his most recent KO victory coming against Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) this past April at the historic UFC 300.

In the co-main event of UFC 308, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7 MMA) will take on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA).

Whittaker, 33, has been victorious in his last two fights in the Octagon, most recently defeating Ikram Aliskerov (15-2 MMA) by KO this past June.

‘Borz‘ has not fought since October of 2023 when he defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by majority decision.

UFC 308 will also see the No.2 ranked Cyril Gane (12-2 MMA) taking on No.3 ranked Alexander Volkov (38-10 MMA) in a heavyweight matchup.

‘Bon Gamin’ last fought and defeated Sergey Spivak (16-4 MMA) by TKO last September.

‘Drago’ is sporting 4 consecutive wins in the cage, most recently defeating Sergei Pavlovich (18-3 MMA) by unanimous decision this past June.

Jed I. Goodman shared the Official Main Card Line-up for UFC 308 to ‘X‘:

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Ciry Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

