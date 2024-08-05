Belal Muhammad reacts following “back injury” claims made by Leon Edwards’ coach: “He’s a joke”

By Susan Cox - August 5, 2024

UFC champion Belal Muhammad is reacting following ‘back injury’ claims made by the coach of Leon Edwards.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad

It was just last month at UFC 304 that saw Belal Muhammad (24-3 MMA) defeat Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) to become the new UFC welterweight champion.

Edwards coach came forward recently saying his fighter had injured his back in the lead-up to UFC 304 and that’s the reason he wasn’t able to retain the title that Saturday night.

Belal Muhammad is having none of it, sitting down with ‘MMA Junkie‘ he shared:

“He’s a joke. He was a joke before the fight as a coach, and he’s a joke after the fight. It’s funny that they all have different excuses. Leon was like, ‘Oh, I couldn’t sleep,’ and now his coach came out with, ‘Oh, his back was hurting.’ Get on the same page. If you’re going to come up with an excuse, talk to each other beforehand. … They’re trying to figure it out, but we had the perfect blueprint to beat him up, it was ‘Bully’ proof, not (Kamaru) Usman.”

‘Remember The Name’ continued:

“I said it was going to be easy, and I made it look easy. He wasn’t comfortable with me in the cage, and I made him look like that. We know how it was going to end up, and we knew he was going to come up with excuses.”

Concluding Belal Muhammad said:

“It felt different because there wasn’t the stress of like, ‘I need to win this to get the opportunity to fight for the title. Everything was, ‘I have to fight for the title. I have to get this shot. I have to get this shot.’ And finally, once we got the shot, that was the sense of relief. We finally earned our shot. They gave it to us. It took us forever to get it. It’s here now. Now there’s nothing else to be afraid of. This is our moment.”

Do you agree with Belal Muhammad that Leon Edwards and his team are simply making up excuses when in fact it was Muhammad who was the better fighter in the cage at UFC 304?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

