UFC 307 Results: Joaquin Buckley KO’s Stephen Thompson (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the featured prelim between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley.

Thompson (17-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296. Prior to that setback, ‘Wonderboy’ was coming off a TKO victory over Kevin Holland which occurred in December of 2022.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (19-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Nursulton Ruziboev in May of this year. ‘New Mansa’ has gone 7-3 over his past ten Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC 307 featured prelim begins and Joaquin Buckley comes forward with immediate pressure. Stephen Thompson circles along the fence. Buckley closes the distance and shoots in for a takedown. He picks ‘Wonderboy’ up and slams him down to the canvas. Thompson immediately wall-walks and gets back to his feet, but ‘New Mansa’ is still draped all over him. The crowd chants “Wonderboy” as Buckley unloads some knees to the thigh. Thompson breaks free from the cage and lands a front kick to the body. He just misses with a head kick attempt. Joaquin Buckley attacks the body. Stephen Thompson lands a nice straight right as Buckley attempts to get inside. Another terrific straight right lands for the former title challenger. ‘New Mansa’ attempts to charge in but gets clipped by another right hand. Buckley shoots for a takedown. He presses Thompson against the cage. ‘Wonderboy’ with some hard elbows. Buckley completes the takedown, but Thompson gets right back up. He gets back to space and lands a right hand. A low kick and then a head kick from Thompson. Joaquin Buckley shoots for a takedown but a beautiful sprawl keeps Stephen on his feet. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Stephen Thompson once again lands a right hand as Joaquin Buckley attempts to come in. ‘New Mansa’ with a right hand. Thompson with a low kick. Buckley shoots in for a takedown but is eating some huge elbows for his efforts. He eventually gets a takedown, but only for mere seconds. Thompson is back up and lands a nice 1-2 on the break. Buckley attempts a high kick, but it was telegraphed. He lands a good right though. Stephen Thompson with a big left hand over the top. Joaquin Buckley lands a pair of good left hands. He shoots in for a takedown and eventually completes it. Once again though, ‘Wonderboy’ is right back up to his feet. A knee to the groin puts a pause to the action. We restart and Thompson lands a pair of low kicks. Buckley throws an unorthodox kick, but it fails to land. He charges forward but gets caught with a body kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Joaquin Buckley comes forward throwing bombs. He presses Stephen Thompson against the cage. ‘Wonderboy’ comes back with a 1-2 and then a round kick. ‘New Mansa’ goes to the body with a kick. Thompson with a straight right. Buckley answers with a big combination and Thompson goes down. This one is all over!

Official UFC 307 Results: Joaquin Buckley def. Stephen Thompson via KO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Buckley fight next following his victory over Thompson this evening in Salt Lake City?