Pros react after Alex Pereira KO’s Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Tonight’s UFC 300 fight card was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Pereira (10-2 MMA) had of course captured the promotion‘s vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295, defeating former champion Jiri Prochazka via TKO in Round 2. Prior to becoming the ninth two-division champion in UFC history, ‘Poatan’ was coming off a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in his 205lbs debut.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (12-2 MMA) was competing for the first time since winning the vacant light heavyweight title over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January of 2023. ‘Sweet Dreams’ was of course later forced to vacate the belt before ever having the chance to defend it due to an Achilles tendon tear.

Tonight’s UFC 300 main event resulted in a another amazing knockout for Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was able to drop Jamahal Hill with an uppercut midway through the opening round and promptly proceeded to finish the fight with some nasty ground and pound.

Official UFC 300 Results: Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill via TKO at 3:14 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ below:

