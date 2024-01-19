UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ Weigh-in Results – 2 Fighters Miss Weight
UFC 297 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The highly anticipated UFC 297 fight card marks the promotion‘s first pay-per-view of 2024.
The early weigh-ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in Toronto and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins which will take place at 5 pm at the Scotiabank Arena.
The main event will feature a title fight between middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) and challenger Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA).
The co-main event of UFC 297 will see Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2 MMA) fighting for the vacant women’s bantamweight title.
Canadians Mike Malott (10-1 MMA) and Marc-Andre Barriault (16-6 MMA) will be looking to impress their home crowd when they face off with veterans Neil Magny (28-12 MMA) and Chris Curtis (30-10 MMA) respectively.
The Official Weigh-In results can be found below:
UFC 297 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (184)
- Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135)
- Neil Magny (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)
- Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Chris Curtis (185.25)
- Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)
UFC 297 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Garrett Armfield (135.25) vs. Brad Katona (136)
- Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (145.5)
- Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras (139.75)*
- Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115.75)
UFC 297 EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs. Sam Patterson (169.5)
- Priscila Cachoeira (133.5) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (133) **
- Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Malcolm Gordon (127.5)***
* Taveras missed weight
** Moved from flyweight to bantamweight bout
*** Gordon missed weight
