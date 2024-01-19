Sean Strickland sends a message to “awesome” Canadian fans at the UFC 297 presser: “I care about you guys having freedom of speech”

By Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

Sean Strickland sent a passionate message to the Canadian fans in attendance during the UFC 297 press conference.

Sean Strickland

Fight week has certainly been busy for UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Tomorrow night, he’ll lock horns with Dricus du Plessis as he attempts to defend his belt for the first time successfully. Prior to that, though, he’s had a lot of media commitments to get through. In the last few days, that’s included him launching some controversial remarks at a journalist (and an entire community) and taking part in the pre-fight press conference.

RELATED: Sean Strickland absolutely goes off on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297: “Go f**k yourself”

During the aforementioned press conference, Strickland had the following to say when talking about Canada and his fanbase there.

Strickland speaks to Canadian fans

“Let me tell you guys something – and this is what the media doesn’t understand when it comes to me and you guys and Australian fans. Let me tell you things something. You guys don’t care about me fighting. Yeah, me and Dricus, we’re gonna have a deathmatch. Someone is gonna get their hand raised.

“But when have you ever seen a UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre, anybody else, stick up for you f***ing guys. I f***ing do it, I do it, I am not chasing the Chinese checkmark of Nikey. I don’t give a f*** about that, I care about you guys, I care about you guys being free, I care about you guys having freedom of speech. I give a f*** about you guys, and I’ll tell you what, you guys are f***ing awesome, and I cannot wait. [Me] and this man [Dricus] are f***ing going to war for you f***ing guys. Let’s go!”

Do you believe Sean Strickland will leave Toronto as UFC middleweight champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena believes she has “motivated” Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight: “I live rent free in her head”

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024
Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland states his condition for accepting a fight with undeserving Khamzat Chimaev: “Make the stack of money bigger”

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White rules out the returns of three former superstars for UFC 300

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

UFC president Dana White has seemingly ruled out the return of three superstar names for UFC 300.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski dismisses the idea that he’s making too quick of a turnaround at UFC 298: “I’m not doing this just to get my head right”

Jeffrey Walter - January 18, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t believe he’s making too quick of a turnaround with his upcoming fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Jimmy Flick
UFC

Jimmy Flick claims he's the reason Malcolm Gordon is in the UFC ahead of UFC 297 fight: "It's not going 15 minutes"

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

Jimmy Flick knows his UFC job is on the line this Saturday night in Toronto.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland responds after Israel Adesanya picks Dricus Du Plessis to win at UFC 297: "Shut your f*****g mouth"

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024
Sean Strickland
UFC

WATCH | Wild fan rushes the stage to meet Sean Strickland at UFC 297 press conference

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

The UFC 297 press conference between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis got wild earlier today.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier reveals mind-boggling figure Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down for UFC return

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $40 million dollars to fight again.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones fires back after being dubbed a “bad employee” by longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

The long-running feud between UFC champion Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will never die.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White unbothered by ongoing UFC antitrust trial: "It has nothing to do with me"

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

UFC executive Dana White isn’t worried at all about the company’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit.