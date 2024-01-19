Sean Strickland sends a message to “awesome” Canadian fans at the UFC 297 presser: “I care about you guys having freedom of speech”
Sean Strickland sent a passionate message to the Canadian fans in attendance during the UFC 297 press conference.
Fight week has certainly been busy for UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Tomorrow night, he’ll lock horns with Dricus du Plessis as he attempts to defend his belt for the first time successfully. Prior to that, though, he’s had a lot of media commitments to get through. In the last few days, that’s included him launching some controversial remarks at a journalist (and an entire community) and taking part in the pre-fight press conference.
During the aforementioned press conference, Strickland had the following to say when talking about Canada and his fanbase there.
“When have you ever seen a UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre, anybody else, stick up for you guys? I do it.”
Sean Strickland plays to the Canadian crowd at the #UFC297 press conference. pic.twitter.com/7WUb6xgCwW
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) January 19, 2024
Strickland speaks to Canadian fans
“Let me tell you guys something – and this is what the media doesn’t understand when it comes to me and you guys and Australian fans. Let me tell you things something. You guys don’t care about me fighting. Yeah, me and Dricus, we’re gonna have a deathmatch. Someone is gonna get their hand raised.
“But when have you ever seen a UFC champion, Georges St-Pierre, anybody else, stick up for you f***ing guys. I f***ing do it, I do it, I am not chasing the Chinese checkmark of Nikey. I don’t give a f*** about that, I care about you guys, I care about you guys being free, I care about you guys having freedom of speech. I give a f*** about you guys, and I’ll tell you what, you guys are f***ing awesome, and I cannot wait. [Me] and this man [Dricus] are f***ing going to war for you f***ing guys. Let’s go!”
Do you believe Sean Strickland will leave Toronto as UFC middleweight champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
