Sean Strickland blames ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for initiating bad blood with Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland is blaming ‘cuck’ Sean O’Malley for initiating the bad blood between himself and Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main event will feature current middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) facing off with Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) for the belt.

In recent weeks leading up to the bout, there has been a lot of friction between ‘Tarzan’ and ‘Stillknocks’.

Apparently, Strickland is now saying the war of words could have been prevented if it hadn’t been for Sean O’Malley bringing up Strickland’s troubled past back in December of last year at the UFC’s ‘Seasonal Press Conference’.

It was during the UFC 297 press conference, that Sean Strickland put the blame on ‘Suga’ for the bad blood between himself and his upcoming opponent Dricus Du Plessis:

“Here’s the thing, it was never f**king personal. You had the cuck Sean O’Malley say some stupid sh*t he knows nothing about. I go hard on everybody. You don’t think I deserve some sh*t? I go hard on all you motherf**kers. I’m proud of the motherf**ker . You don’t see me lose character often, this motherf**ker got me there.”

Well, as they say, it’s always somebody else’s fault.

Continuing, Sean Strickland spoke about his upcoming fight with ‘DDP’ saying (h/t MMAMania):

“Here’s the thing about Dricus, he ain’t f**king Izzy — Dricus likes to fight. He likes to fight and he’s a hell of a fight. Do you know what that means? We’re going to be d*ck to d*ck, nipple to nipple in that range f**king fighting. I hope after we’re done, win or lose, we’re f**king bloody and we put on a show for you f**king guys. Applaud him and encourage him. Because we want a f**king war!”

According to the 32-year-old Californian, tomorrow night’s main card will be a ‘f**king war’.

Will you be watching? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!