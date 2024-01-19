Julianna Pena believes she has “motivated” Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight: “I live rent free in her head”

By Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

Julianna Pena believes she has been able to motivate Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight this weekend.

Julianna Pena

On Saturday night, Mayra Bueno Silva will take on Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It will serve as the dawn of a new era in the division, following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.

The only woman to topple Nunes during her historic run, of course, was Julianna Pena. Since their rematch, though, we haven’t seen Pena in the cage. Instead, we’ve heard a lot of talk from her in various interviews – which has included some trash talk directed at Mayra Bueno Silva.

RELATED: Mayra Bueno Silva responds to recent criticism from Julianna Pena: “I will kill you”

Now, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has made it clear that she believes she has been able to get in Bueno Silva’s head.

Pena comments on Bueno Silva’s motivation

“I definitely think that she (Bueno Silva) does have a better chance of winning this fight, just because she’s so hungry for it,” Peña said. “She’s definitely got the drive and the motivation. I mean, literally I live rent free in her head, and her whole objective is to fight me. That’s what she wants.

“When you want something bad enough, you’re gonna eventually find a way to get it no matter what happens,” Peña continued. “I think that that’s her motivation, so she can fight me. I think she’s got a great chance of winning.”

Quotes via MMA News

You can bet that Julianna will be watching closely during UFC 297’s co-main event in Toronto.

Do you agree with Julianna Pena’s theory? Is there a good chance she will take on the winner of Mayra Bueno Silva vs Raquel Pennington? If so, would you favor her to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Julianna Pena Mayra Bueno Silva UFC

Related

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland states his condition for accepting a fight with undeserving Khamzat Chimaev: “Make the stack of money bigger”

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White rules out the returns of three former superstars for UFC 300

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2024

UFC president Dana White has seemingly ruled out the return of three superstar names for UFC 300.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski dismisses the idea that he’s making too quick of a turnaround at UFC 298: “I’m not doing this just to get my head right”

Jeffrey Walter - January 18, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t believe he’s making too quick of a turnaround with his upcoming fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Jimmy Flick
UFC

Jimmy Flick claims he's the reason Malcolm Gordon is in the UFC ahead of UFC 297 fight: "It's not going 15 minutes"

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

Jimmy Flick knows his UFC job is on the line this Saturday night in Toronto.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland responds after Israel Adesanya picks Dricus Du Plessis to win at UFC 297: "Shut your f*****g mouth"

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has responded to Israel Adesanya picking Dricus Du Plessis to beat him at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland

WATCH | Wild fan rushes the stage to meet Sean Strickland at UFC 297 press conference

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier reveals mind-boggling figure Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down for UFC return

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $40 million dollars to fight again.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones fires back after being dubbed a “bad employee” by longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

The long-running feud between UFC champion Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will never die.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White unbothered by ongoing UFC antitrust trial: "It has nothing to do with me"

Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

UFC executive Dana White isn’t worried at all about the company’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones reflects on his individual growth: “10 years ago, I was an asshole”

Cole Shelton - January 18, 2024

Jon Jones has taken time to reflect on his past self.