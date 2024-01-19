Julianna Pena believes she has “motivated” Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight: “I live rent free in her head”

Julianna Pena believes she has been able to motivate Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight this weekend.

On Saturday night, Mayra Bueno Silva will take on Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It will serve as the dawn of a new era in the division, following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.

The only woman to topple Nunes during her historic run, of course, was Julianna Pena. Since their rematch, though, we haven’t seen Pena in the cage. Instead, we’ve heard a lot of talk from her in various interviews – which has included some trash talk directed at Mayra Bueno Silva.

Now, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has made it clear that she believes she has been able to get in Bueno Silva’s head.