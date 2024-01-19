Julianna Pena believes she has “motivated” Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight: “I live rent free in her head”
Julianna Pena believes she has been able to motivate Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her UFC 297 title fight this weekend.
On Saturday night, Mayra Bueno Silva will take on Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It will serve as the dawn of a new era in the division, following the retirement of Amanda Nunes.
The only woman to topple Nunes during her historic run, of course, was Julianna Pena. Since their rematch, though, we haven’t seen Pena in the cage. Instead, we’ve heard a lot of talk from her in various interviews – which has included some trash talk directed at Mayra Bueno Silva.
Now, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has made it clear that she believes she has been able to get in Bueno Silva’s head.
Pena comments on Bueno Silva’s motivation
“I definitely think that she (Bueno Silva) does have a better chance of winning this fight, just because she’s so hungry for it,” Peña said. “She’s definitely got the drive and the motivation. I mean, literally I live rent free in her head, and her whole objective is to fight me. That’s what she wants.
“When you want something bad enough, you’re gonna eventually find a way to get it no matter what happens,” Peña continued. “I think that that’s her motivation, so she can fight me. I think she’s got a great chance of winning.”
Quotes via MMA News
You can bet that Julianna will be watching closely during UFC 297’s co-main event in Toronto.
Do you agree with Julianna Pena’s theory? Is there a good chance she will take on the winner of Mayra Bueno Silva vs Raquel Pennington? If so, would you favor her to win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Julianna Pena Mayra Bueno Silva UFC