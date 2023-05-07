search

UFC 288 Bonus Report: Matt Frevola one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

The Octagon returned to Newark, New Jersey, for tonight’s UFC 288 event, a -bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo.

Matt Frevola, UFC 288, Bonus

The highly anticipated bantamweight title fight went the full twenty-five minutes. Aljamain Sterling appears to get the better of Henry Cejudo in the opening round, but ‘Triple C’ came back and made things competitive in round two. However, ‘Funkmaster’ appeared to pull away in rounds three and four, leaving many fans believing Cejudo needed a finish in the fifth and final round. Although the former champ got the better of Sterling in the final five minutes, it was not enough to sway the judges in his favor.

The co-main event of UFC 288 featured a key welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. The fight proved to be a coming out party for Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember The Name’ was able to get the better of Gilbert Burns for all five rounds of the UFC 288 co-main event. Belal battered the ribs and right arm of ‘Durinho’ with kicks and seemingly cruised to a decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Yan Xiaonan, Jessica Andrade, UFC 288, Results, UFC

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Movsar Evloev and Diego Lopes earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 288 main card lineup. Evloev won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Matt Frevola earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Drew Dober in tonight’s UFC 288 featured prelim (see that here). The win marked ‘Streamrolla’s’ third straight and he proceeded to callout Paddy Pimblett.

Performance of the night: Yan Xiaonan pocketed an extra $50k for her first-round knockout victory over Jessica Andrade on tonight’s main card (see that here). With the win, Xiaonan positioned herself nicely for a title fight with current strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 288 event in New Jersey? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC UFC 288

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC

Pros react after Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: "Easiest money I've ever made"

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 Results: Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the main event bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first […]

Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC 288: "That was a very poor bout"

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 288 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight fight featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Belal Muhammad. Burns (22-6 MMA) was making a quick turnaround this evening in Newark, having recently scoring a decision […]

Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

UFC 288 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Muhammad (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest […]

Yan Xiaonan, Jessica Andrade, UFC 288, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 288 Results: Yan Xiaonan KO's Jessica Andrade (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the women’s strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan. Andrade (24-10 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission […]

Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC

UFC 288 Results: Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023
Matt Frevola, Drew Dober, UFC 288, Results, UFC
Matt Frevola

UFC 288 Results: Matt Frevola stops Drew Dober in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the featured prelim between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola. Dober (26-11 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a 3-fight winning streak, with all […]

Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

UFC 288: 'Sterling vs. Cejudo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

The Octagon returns to Newark, New Jersey, for tonight’s UFC 288 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling believes Henry Cejudo "quit" once the "competition started to get tough"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has a theory as to why Henry Cejudo retired when he did. After Cejudo defended his bantamweight title for the first time with a TKO win over Dominick Cruz back at UFC 249 […]

Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad vows to "break" Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 and secure a title shot: "There's no more hiding, the king is here"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Belal Muhammad is confident he will finish Gilbert Burns and secure a title shot at UFC 288. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card from Newark, New Jersey, Muhammad and Burns stepped up on […]