Henry Cejudo responds to criticism from Conor McGregor following loss at UFC 288

Henry Cejudo has fired back at Conor McGregor’s recent diss following UFC 288.

Cejudo challenged Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6. “Triple C” and the “Funk Master” had a high-level scrap that went the distance. In the end, it was Sterling who had his hand raised via split decision.

Conor McGregor Hurls Dig At Henry Cejudo

After the fight, Conor McGregor posted a video where he claimed to have made money betting on Sterling to win the fight. In the video, he also mocked Cejudo’s stance in the fight. McGregor did this in response to Cejudo telling reporters what the “Notorious” one needed to do to improve his game, and explaining why he’d never train him.

Conor McGregor reacts to Aljamain Sterling beating Henry Cejudo in hilarious video 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/cawwXNMUsa — XcellentMMA (@XcellentMMA) May 7, 2023

McGregor also posted the following in a since-deleted tweet.

“Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits like a stripper and got dumped on his ass he did hahaha oh lord it’s tasty.”

During the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, McGregor’s diss was brought to Cejudo’s attention. “Triple C” responded, firing shots at McGregor’s resume compared to his (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Conor McGregor don’t got s*** on my résumé, that’s all I’ve got to say,” Cejudo said. “He’s been stopped after a three-year layoff. What I was able to do and compete and hearing the boos from the crowd after they announced the winner, that says a lot to me. But there’s still levels and I still know that I can get better too.

“It’s OK. Bring the hate, maybe it will motivate me. I’m not one of these guys—Yeah, I’m a little pissed because I hate losing, but I love it. I love it. So thank you, Conor.”