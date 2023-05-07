search

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends super-middleweight title with relative ease (Video)

By Zain Bando - May 6, 2023

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez proved once again why many believe he is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, defeating John Ryder with a one-sided unanimous decision (120-107, 118-109 x2).

Canelo Alvarez

Alvarez had hinted at retirement with a loss to Ryder, but the Guadalajara, Mexico, crowd’s reaction revealed anything but skepticism.

It was mastery at its finest from a champion with a lot to prove, and for some, to add to a fitting chapter in a legendary career.

The fight, which aired on DAZN, went as many oddsmakers predicted it. Alvarez, who lost on Cinco De Mayo weekend in 2022, had little to no trouble with the skilled and experienced Ryder. Though Ryder hung tough through five rounds, his breathing became a major factor and a 1-2 combination from Alvarez nearly brought the soccer stadium crowd to its feet in jubilation near the end of the fifth.

Alvarez continued to push the pace, doubling the punch count while continuing to overwhelm Ryder’s nose, mixing between the body and head of his opponent. Ryder simply had no answers during the fight’s second-half, as the outcome was all but decided by the end of the eighth. Ryder was rocked again with seconds left, but survived the onslaught.

Canelo would keep firing away, although Ryder would take and give his best shots in the process.

Nonetheless, it was not enough, as Alvarez’s defense of his super-middleweight title redefined his dominance and stranglehold on Mexican boxing, captivating millions. It was his 59th win overall, as it his sights are likely set on a Dimitri Bivol rematch.

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez

Related

Canelo Alvarez

George Groves says John Ryder has a chance against Canelo Alvarez: “He’s going to need a big volume of punches”

Zain Bando - May 4, 2023
Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor reacts after Paradigm Sports Management wins $5.1 million in breach of contract case with Manny Pacquiao

Susan Cox - May 4, 2023

Conor McGregor is reacting after Paradigm Sports Management won $5.1 million in a breach of contract case with Manny Pacquiao. Paradigm Sports Management, who also represent Conor McGregor, won a legal battle against boxing legend […]

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis shares his picks for the Top 5 GOAT’s in sports history

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Gervonta Davis is sharing his picks for the Top 5 GOAT’s in sports history. Davis is hot off a win against Ryan Garcia via TKO in the seventh round of their boxing clash (see that […]

Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao

Paradigm wins court case against Manny Pacquiao, boxer forced to pay $8 million: "Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Paradigm has won its court case against Manny Pacquiao. Back in January, Paradigm alleged that Pacquiao breached his contract with the management company, and claimed they suffered more than $20 million in damages for Pacquiao […]

Francis Ngannou
Jake Paul

Jake Paul defends Francis Ngannou amidst reports of impending PFL signing: "Best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2023

PFL’s Jake Paul has taken to social media to defend Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ is currently searching for his next home in MMA. In January, Ngannou left the UFC as the promotion’s reigning heavyweight champion, […]

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder arrested on felony gun charges, 'The Bronze Bomber' reacts

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul responds after Nate Diaz accuses him of being on steroids: "We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. Let’s do 15 rounds"

Chris Taylor - April 28, 2023

Jake Paul has responded after his upcoming boxing opponent Nate Diaz accused him of being on steroids. Paul and Diaz are scheduled to collide on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for upcoming Jake Paul fight to be made 12 rounds: “Ur on steroids so let’s put that sh*t to work”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Nate Diaz is calling for the upcoming fight with Jake Paul to be moved to 12 rounds. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5th  at […]

Max Holloway

Max Holloway hoping for Mayweather/McGregor style clash with Gervonta Davis: "He's following Mayweather's recipe"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is down to head to the boxing ring. ‘Blessed’ returned to the octagon earlier this month against Arnold Allen. In the main event of UFC Kansas City, Holloway scored […]

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia was a huge pay-per-view success

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2023

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had a nice night of business over the weekend. ‘Tank’ and ‘KingRy’ collided in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view on Saturday night. The bout was viewed as one […]