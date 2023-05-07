Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends super-middleweight title with relative ease (Video)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez proved once again why many believe he is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, defeating John Ryder with a one-sided unanimous decision (120-107, 118-109 x2).

Alvarez had hinted at retirement with a loss to Ryder, but the Guadalajara, Mexico, crowd’s reaction revealed anything but skepticism.

It was mastery at its finest from a champion with a lot to prove, and for some, to add to a fitting chapter in a legendary career.

The fight, which aired on DAZN, went as many oddsmakers predicted it. Alvarez, who lost on Cinco De Mayo weekend in 2022, had little to no trouble with the skilled and experienced Ryder. Though Ryder hung tough through five rounds, his breathing became a major factor and a 1-2 combination from Alvarez nearly brought the soccer stadium crowd to its feet in jubilation near the end of the fifth.

A clean 1-2 knock down on Ryder in the 5th round. 😮#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/MMS16q9RTq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

Alvarez continued to push the pace, doubling the punch count while continuing to overwhelm Ryder’s nose, mixing between the body and head of his opponent. Ryder simply had no answers during the fight’s second-half, as the outcome was all but decided by the end of the eighth. Ryder was rocked again with seconds left, but survived the onslaught.

Canelo would keep firing away, although Ryder would take and give his best shots in the process.

JOHN RYDER HAS HEART! 🦍#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/56BgtRiRMd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

Nonetheless, it was not enough, as Alvarez’s defense of his super-middleweight title redefined his dominance and stranglehold on Mexican boxing, captivating millions. It was his 59th win overall, as it his sights are likely set on a Dimitri Bivol rematch.

