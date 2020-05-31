Pros react to Gilbert Burns defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN 9

A key welterweight bout featuring former division kingpin Tyron Woodley taking on surging contender Gilbert Burns headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 event.

Woodley (19-5-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since surrendering his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Prior to that setback, ‘The Chosen One’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten streak, which included three successful welterweight title defenses.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with Tyron Woodley on a five-fight win streak, which included three straight wins in the promotions welterweight division. In his most previous effort this past March in Brazil, ‘Durinho’ had picked up a first round TKO victory over submission specialist Demian Maia.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 main event proved to be a one sided affair. Gilbert Burns would drop Tyron Woodley in the early stages of round one and the former champ never seemed to recover. ‘Durinho’ would go on to dominate the remaining rounds, dropping Woodley for a second time in round four, before ultimately being awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 9 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley by decision (50-45, 50-44 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Burns defeating Woodley below:

Excited for this one boy!!!!! #UFCVegas — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 31, 2020

Here we go ! #OnGod — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 31, 2020

Ready for this main event! #UFCApex — Felicia The FeeNom Spencer (@FeeNom479) May 31, 2020

More pro reactions from Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns:

I’m rooting for Woodley but right now this first round is looking rough https://t.co/3sRnp7cdus — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Woodley has a chance for a double bonus. See if he goes and gets it #UFCVegas @GilbertDurinho looks good. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 31, 2020

Dropped him again!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 31, 2020

50-44 @GilbertDurinho

What a performance!!

Outclass the for champion!!

Better on the feet, takedowns and ground control!!#UFCVegas — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) May 31, 2020

So impressed with @GilbertDurinho Congrats on your amazing win. So happy for you my friend #UFCApex — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 31, 2020

Great job by @GilbertDurinho Muito bom irmão @GilbertDurinho — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 31, 2020

I'm really happy for @GilbertDurinho. He literally made this fight happen. I might need to take the same approach to @SPonzinibbioMMA and @MikeMav22. I've said yes to any fight the @ufc has offered me. I just need my moment! — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) May 31, 2020

Who would you like to see Gilbert Burns fight next following his decision victory over Tyron Woodley this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

