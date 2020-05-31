Pros react to Gilbert Burns defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN 9

A key welterweight bout featuring former division kingpin Tyron Woodley taking on surging contender Gilbert Burns headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 event.

Woodley (19-5-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since surrendering his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Prior to that setback, ‘The Chosen One’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten streak, which included three successful welterweight title defenses.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) entered tonight’s contest with Tyron Woodley on a five-fight win streak, which included three straight wins in the promotions welterweight division. In his most previous effort this past March in Brazil, ‘Durinho’ had picked up a first round TKO victory over submission specialist Demian Maia.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 main event proved to be a one sided affair. Gilbert Burns would drop Tyron Woodley in the early stages of round one and the former champ never seemed to recover. ‘Durinho’ would go on to dominate the remaining rounds, dropping Woodley for a second time in round four, before ultimately being awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 9 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley by decision (50-45, 50-44 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Burns defeating Woodley below:

More pro reactions from Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns:

Who would you like to see Gilbert Burns fight next following his decision victory over Tyron Woodley this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

