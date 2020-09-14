Tyron Woodley forecasts violent end to Colby Covington fight

Tyron Woodley envisions a violent end to his fight with Colby Covington, which headlines the UFC Vegas 11 card in this Saturday night.

Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, has had a heated rivalry with Covington since the start of his title reign. More than a year after he surrendered the belt to Kamaru Usman, that rivalry with Covington is still festering, and the pair will finally settle it this Saturday.

Speaking on The Hollywood Beatdown on TMZ Sports, Woodley made an ominous forecast for the outcome of this long-awaited grudge match.

“I want to knock him out to the point that when they’re raising my hand and they’re talking, they’re still gathering him,” Woodley said (transcript via MMA Fighting). “Hopefully, they’re stretchering him out and trying to get his legs to unstiffen, and still trying to get the mouthpiece out of his mouth. . . No I’m not gonna shake his hand. I’m not gonna shake his coach’s hand most likely. This is for real for me.”

While Woodley is confident Covington will leave the Octagon on a stretcher this Saturday, Covington feels the exact opposite is true.

“We are going to see the best Tyron Woodley we have ever seen in this fight,” Colby Covington told MMA Fighting in August. “Speaking of his last two fights, those guys, yeah they beat him on the judge’s scorecard, this fight ain’t going to the judge’s scorecards. I’m leaving no doubt that I am the best welterweight in the world. I’m going to add another world champion to my resume. My long list of amazing resume I already have. I’m going to finish him, it is not going to the judge’s decision I promise you that. He will get left unconscious inside that Octagon.

“If Tyron Woodley does not leave the Octagon on September 19 live on ESPN on a stretcher then I didn’t do my job,” he added.