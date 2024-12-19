Colby Covington hits back at Jon Jones following recent war of words

UFC fighter Colby Covington has hit back at Jon Jones as their war of words over social media continues.

As we know, Colby Covington and Jon Jones aren’t big fans of one another. As we also know, many others aren’t big fans of Colby Covington either. He’s targeted many fighters over the course of the last few years in his rants, but few have received quite as much criticism of Jon Jones.

RELATED: Jon Jones gives “big shoutout” to Colby Covington following UFC Tampa: “We all appreciate the sacrifice”

The difference, of course, is that when it comes to Colby’s critiques of Jones, they are often shared by a lot of fans within the MMA community due to Jon’s history. With that being said, Jones certainly enjoyed seeing Covington fall to Joaquin Buckley in their UFC Tampa main event last weekend.

Now, in a recent Twitch stream, ‘Chaos’ had the chance to go back at him once again.