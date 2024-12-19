Colby Covington hits back at Jon Jones following recent war of words

By Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

UFC fighter Colby Covington has hit back at Jon Jones as their war of words over social media continues.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington

As we know, Colby Covington and Jon Jones aren’t big fans of one another. As we also know, many others aren’t big fans of Colby Covington either. He’s targeted many fighters over the course of the last few years in his rants, but few have received quite as much criticism of Jon Jones.

RELATED: Jon Jones gives “big shoutout” to Colby Covington following UFC Tampa: “We all appreciate the sacrifice”

The difference, of course, is that when it comes to Colby’s critiques of Jones, they are often shared by a lot of fans within the MMA community due to Jon’s history. With that being said, Jones certainly enjoyed seeing Covington fall to Joaquin Buckley in their UFC Tampa main event last weekend.

Now, in a recent Twitch stream, ‘Chaos’ had the chance to go back at him once again.

Covington hits back at Jones

“Of course Jones is talking about me, he wishes he looked like me, a guy that was this beautiful and had this much respect. He has no respect,” Covington said of Jones. “He lost all respect when he started doing drugs and hitting pregnant ladies. There’s nothing to respect about Jon. Cheated his whole career, on his wife, on his taxes, so he’s a terrible person.

“Of course he talked about a saint and someone who is a law-abiding citizen like myself! Someone who stands for law and order, the military, troops. So f*** Jon Jones, he’s nothing!”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you make of the rivalry between Colby Covington and Jon Jones? Do you believe that we will ever see Colby compete for a world title again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Jon Jones UFC

