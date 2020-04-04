Team Woodley announces they have agreed to terms with UFC for a fight with Colby Covington

Earlier today former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley took to Twitter where he proclaimed that he had given his team permission to accept a fight at UFC 249.

In the post, Woodley stated that his ideal opponent for the event would be bitter rival Colby Covington.

Just wanted you guys to know I'm in for #UFC249 I gave my management team executive permission to make it happen. Im training like a machine & ready to walk through someone! @uFC what's the word? Colby in or not? Are you guys going to pull the trigger on this its 2wks away? — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 4, 2020

“Just wanted you guys to know I’m in for # UFC249 I gave my management team executive permission to make it happen. Im training like a machine & ready to walk through someone! @ uFC what’s the word? Colby in or not? Are you guys going to pull the trigger on this its 2wks away?” – Tyron Woodley

Most recently, Malki Kawa took to Twitter where he announced that he had spoken to Sean Shelby and that the ball was now in Colby Covington’s court.

@seanshelby and I spoke, it’s on Colby. He’s up. Let’s see if we get a fight on the 18th https://t.co/89Za3P8qmH — malki kawa (@malkikawa) April 4, 2020

“Sean Shelby and I spoke, it’s on Colby. He’s up. Let’s see if we get a fight on the 18th.”

Malki’s brother and business associate Abe Kawa also confirmed that Team Woodley has agreed to terms with the UFC and now they are just waiting on Colby Covington to do the same.

We already agreed to terms with ufc. Now it’s all on colby — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) April 4, 2020

“We already agreed to terms with UFC. Now it’s all on Colby.”

Tyron Woodley has not competed since UFC 235 in March of 2019, where he surrendered the promotions welterweight title to Kamaru Usman by way of decision.

Prior to the title loss, ‘The Chosen One’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten streak where he culminated a 6-0-1 record.

As for Colby Covington, the promotions former interim welterweight title holder is coming off a fifth round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in the headliner of December’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas.

A location and venue for UFC 249 has still yet to be determined by the promotion. So whether or not the April 18 event goes on as planned remains to be seen.

Do you think Colby Covington will accept the proposed bout with bitter rival Tyron Woodley at UFC 249 on April 18? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 4, 2020