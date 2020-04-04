UFC President Dana White named in sex-tape extortion case

Dana White was named in a lawsuit filed Friday that alleged the UFC President was victimized in a $200,000 sex-tape extortion.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, White was named in the Clark County District Court suit filed against the UFC boss by the man who served time for the sensational crime.

Details below:

“The man charged in the extortion scheme, Ernesto Joshua Ramos, ended up pleading guilty in federal court and served a 366-day prison sentence.

Ramos on Friday accused White in his suit of breaking a deal in April 2016 to pay him $450,000 in return for not disclosing White’s name after the criminal case closed.

Ramos, 42, a real estate agent and personal trainer, also claims in the suit that he did not demand money from Dana White. And he alleges White’s lawyers provided false derogatory information about him to the FBI to get agents to investigate Ramos on extortion charges.”

The report notes that Dana White and other defendants have not yet had the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

The criminal case, first reported by the Review-Journal in 2015. According to the report the investigation stemmed from what prosecutors alleged was an October 2014 secret, overseas rendezvous between an unnamed businessman and an adult nightclub dancer. Dana White at the time was overseeing a UFC event in Brazil, the civil suit states.

The UFC boss has recently made headlines for his efforts to continue with April’s UFC 249 event despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dana White has yet to issue a statement on the allegations from Mr. Ramos as of this time.

What do you think of the accusations made against UFC President Dana White by Ernesto Joshua Ramos? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 4, 2020