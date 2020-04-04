Tyron Woodley has given his team permission to accept a fight at UFC 249

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has given his management team permission to accept a fight on his behalf at UFC 249.

The event is slated to take place on April 18 but a location and venue has yet to be determined by the promotion. UFC 249 was originally scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic that option is no longer available.

If Tyron Woodley has his way, he will square off with bitter rival Colby Covington at the April 18 event. Here is what ‘T-Wood’ had to say on Twitter:

Just wanted you guys to know I'm in for #UFC249 I gave my management team executive permission to make it happen. Im training like a machine & ready to walk through someone! @uFC what's the word? Colby in or not? Are you guys going to pull the trigger on this its 2wks away? — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 4, 2020

Tyron Woodley has not competed since UFC 235 in March of 2019, where he lost the UFC welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman by way of decision.

Prior to the setback, ‘The Chosen One’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten streak in which he went 6-0-1.

If Colby Covington is not interested in fighting Tyron Woodley in two weeks, one man who would surely take the fight is Gilbert Burns.

The surging welterweight contender, Burns, is coming off a first round knockout victory over Demian Maia at last month’s event in Brazil.

Since that impressive victory, ‘Durinho’ has turned his attention to Tyron Woodley and that trend continued today.

Im training like a machine 🤣🤣🤣 STFU @TWooodley it’s all Bla bla bla 🥱🥱🥱😴😴😴 https://t.co/eFczqXMdPW — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 4, 2020

While Gilbert Burns is clearly interested in a fight with the former welterweight kingpin, Woodley and his team seem uninterested in the proposed contest.

Do you think the UFC will be able to put together an event as planned on April 18? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 4, 2020