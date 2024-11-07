Tracy Cortez breaks her silence after reported UFC Tampa fight cancelation

By Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez has clarified her UFC Tampa status after reports she withdrew from a scheduled fight with promising prospect Miranda Maverick.

Tracy Cortez

Cortez and Maverick were briefly linked to a UFC Tampa booking on December 14th. But, the fight was quickly scrapped earlier on Wednesday due to, at the time, undisclosed reasons.

Cortez, one of the top stars in the resurgent UFC flyweight division, has explained why she wasn’t able to make her scheduled booking next month.

Tracy Cortez cites health issues, surgery as reasons for UFC Tampa Bay withdrawal

In a recent tweet, Cortez explained why she won’t be fighting at the UFC’s upcoming return to Tampa Bay.

“Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication with me fighting Dec 14th in Tampa, as I informed the UFC weeks ago that I wont be able to fight in December due to health issues that requires me to have surgery,” Cortez said. “I look forward to getting back in the cage early next year! Thank you to everyone who has reached out.”

Cortez didn’t specify the health issues she’s had recently or her upcoming surgery. She hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to former UFC champion Rose Namajunas in July.

Before the loss to Namajunas, Cortez won 11 consecutive fights, including earlier career wins over Erin Blanchfield and Mariya Agapova. She most recently defeated rising contender Jasmine Jasudavicius last year.

Cortez has picked up wins over the likes of Melissa Gatto, Justine Kish, and Stephanie Egger during her promotional tenure. It’s uncertain how long she’ll be sidelined with her ailments.

Cortez’s fight withdrawal comes at an exciting time in the UFC flyweight division. Valentina Shevchenko, who defeated Alexa Grasso at UFC 306, reclaimed the belt and is set to begin her second title reign.

While Cortez is sidelined, other up-and-coming flyweights have the chance to move closer to the Top 15. Upon her return, Cortez will look to get back in the win column and the crowded title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Tracy Cortez UFC

