Neil Magny hoping to prove he’s still a “force” at welterweight with a win over Carlos Prates

By Cole Shelton - November 6, 2024

Neil Magny is hoping to prove he’s still a force at welterweight on Saturday night.

Neil Magny

Magny is set to headline UFC Vegas 100 on Saturday night against Carlos Prates in an intriguing matchup. Prates is unranked and he will now face the 15th-ranked Magny who is a tough out for anyone.

Although Prates is a sizeable betting favorite, Magny believes he can prove to everyone that he still is a contender and pull off the upset.

“This one is all about making yourself, letting it be known that you still stand to be a force in the division, so to speak. I don’t do that by fighting guys I know I can beat,” Neil Magny said at UFC Vegas 100 media day. “I do that by challenging myself against whoever the UFC throws at me. This is another example of that. I can very easily say ‘Hey, do you guys have any 30-year-old, or 40-year-olds that I can fight right now?’

“I don’t want to fight another up-and-coming killer,” Magny added. “That’s not what’s gonna make me happy, I know I want to challenge myself. Being at the place I’m at right now physically, mentally, and emotionally, I know I can compete with the best guys in the world. I would honestly feel bad for myself if I were to sandbag or cut myself short with an opponent I know I can beat easily.”

Neil Magny will have his hands full at UFC Vegas 100 against Carlos Prates but he has confidence he can pull off the upset. Magny is 29-12 as a pro and coming off a TKO loss to Michael Morales. He has notable wins over Geoff Neal, Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit, and Kelvin Gastelum among others.

UFC Vegas 100 fight card

UFC Vegas 100 is set for Saturday and the fight card is as follows:

  • Neil Magny vs Carlos Prates
  • Ricky Turcios vs Bernado Sopaj
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Denise Gomes
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs Reiner de Ridder
  • Luana Pinheiro vs Gillian Robertson
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Zach Scroggin
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dusko Todorovic
  • Charles Radtke vs Matthew Semelsberger
  • Cody Stamann vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
  • Melissa Mullins vs Klaudia Sygula
  • Cortavious Romious vs Gaston Bolanos
  • Tresean Gore vs Antonio Trocoli

Neil Magny

