Tony Ferguson reacts after Dana White calls for his retirement win or lose at UFC Abu Dhabi

Tony Ferguson is reacting after Dana White called for his retirement win or lose at UFC Abu Dhabi.

UFC Abu Dhabi takes place this coming Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

On the ticket is a welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson (26-10 MMA) and Michael Chiesa (18-7 MMA).

Ferguson, at 40, is coming into Saturday’s bout with the unenviable record of 7 losses in a row in the Octagon. ‘El Cucuy’ last fought and was defeated by Paddy Pimblett (22-3 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

Chiesa, 36, will also be looking to get back in the win column after losing his last 3 fights in the cage. ‘Maverick’ last fought in July of 2023 where he was defeated by Kevin Holland (26-11 MMA) at UFC 291.

Tony Ferguson spoke to the press at UFC media day and commented on CEO Dana White’s request that he retire (win or lose) following the fight with Chiesa this Saturday saying:

“Well, we want Dana to do a lot of shit too.”

Tony will be competing at a weight class up and is confident in his abilities:

“I’m being real with it. At 170 pounds, I’m not killing myself to get to 155. I do feel fresher. 155 is closer to my high school wrestling weight, 152 pounds. So you guys do the math. I’m forty f*cking years old. I’ve been competing in this sport for a very long time, all around in sports for over thirty five years. Kind of crazy. Wrestled in college at 165. 170 is what I won The Ultimate Fighter at. Michael Chiesa won it at 155.”

Concluding, Tony Ferguson evidently is not ready to retire:

“We do the math. We do the numbers. You’re not supposed to go backwards. I’ve been fighting backwards my whole entire time trying to just stay there for who god knows what reason. 170, I feel comfortable. I don’t feel like this is gonna be my last fight. I have to do some extraordinary sh*t, is what I’m planning to do.”

Will you be watching Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa this weekend? Do you think ‘El Cucuy’ can break his losing streak by getting a win on Saturday in Abu Dhabi?

