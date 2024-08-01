Tony Ferguson reacts after Dana White calls for his retirement win or lose at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

Tony Ferguson is reacting after Dana White called for his retirement win or lose at UFC Abu Dhabi.

UFC Abu Dhabi takes place this coming Saturday, August 3rd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

On the ticket is a welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson (26-10 MMA) and Michael Chiesa (18-7 MMA).

Ferguson, at 40, is coming into Saturday’s bout with the unenviable record of 7 losses in a row in the Octagon. ‘El Cucuy’ last fought and was defeated by Paddy Pimblett (22-3 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

Chiesa, 36, will also be looking to get back in the win column after losing his last 3 fights in the cage. ‘Maverick’ last fought in July of 2023 where he was defeated by Kevin Holland (26-11 MMA) at UFC 291.

Tony Ferguson spoke to the press at UFC media day and commented on CEO Dana White’s request that he retire (win or lose) following the fight with Chiesa this Saturday saying:

“Well, we want Dana to do a lot of shit too.”

Tony will be competing at a weight class up and is confident in his abilities:

“I’m being real with it. At 170 pounds, I’m not killing myself to get to 155. I do feel fresher. 155 is closer to my high school wrestling weight, 152 pounds. So you guys do the math. I’m forty f*cking years old. I’ve been competing in this sport for a very long time, all around in sports for over thirty five years. Kind of crazy. Wrestled in college at 165. 170 is what I won The Ultimate Fighter at. Michael Chiesa won it at 155.”

Concluding, Tony Ferguson evidently is not ready to retire:

“We do the math. We do the numbers. You’re not supposed to go backwards. I’ve been fighting backwards my whole entire time trying to just stay there for who god knows what reason. 170, I feel comfortable. I don’t feel like this is gonna be my last fight. I have to do some extraordinary sh*t, is what I’m planning to do.”

Will you be watching Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa this weekend? Do you think ‘El Cucuy’ can break his losing streak by getting a win on Saturday in Abu Dhabi?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera plans to “make an example” of Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier shares high praise for Paddy Pimblett after finishing King Green at UFC 304: “He’s talking the talk, walking the walk”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has praised Paddy Pimblett following his victory over King Green at UFC 304.

Joe Rogan
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan explains why the Olympics is a giant scam: “There are two things going on simultaneously”

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of the Olympic Games.

Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland
Robert Whittaker

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis shares his prediction for potential Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland fight

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given his thoughts on a possible Robert Whittaker vs Sean Strickland fight.

Lerone Murphy, Dan Ige
Lerone Murphy

REPORT | Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige in the works for UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024

A UFC featherweight clash between fan favorites Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige is reportedly targeted for UFC 308.

Aljamain Sterling, Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling cautions Sean O'Malley's coach after Merab Dvalishvili altercation

Curtis Calhoun - July 31, 2024
Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson sends Michael Chiesa a message ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi showdown: "I'm going to choke you out"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

Tony Ferguson hopes that Michael Chiesa is ready for their UFC Abu Dhabi clash.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier announces his retirement decision will be made by the end of August: "Who is there for me to fight?"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

Fans will soon have clarity on the future of UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier.

UFC, Michael Page, UFC 304
UFC

WATCH | Footage gets released of hotel altercation at UFC 304 between Michael Page and Farid Basharat

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2024

UFC fighters Michael Page and Farid Basharat got into an altercation at the hotel following UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler mocks Conor McGregor after his license is suspended for driving offenses: "Jesus take the wheel"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

Michael Chandler has mocked former UFC champion Conor McGregor after a recent report about the Irishman.