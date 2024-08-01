The UFC issues statement after ‘antitrust settlement’ gets denied by judge

By Susan Cox - August 1, 2024

The UFC has issued a statement after the ‘antitrust settlement’ was denied by a judge.

Dana White, UFC

Judge Richard Boulware, has denied the antitrust lawsuit settlement against the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

A settlement of $335 million was reached in March of 2024.  It was to be an end to fighters challenging the promotion for better fighter pay.

Apparently, the Judge said not so fast and blocked the settlement.

In response, the UFC released the following statement to the press:

“We obviously disagree with this ruling and believe it disregards the expertise of counsel from both sides, as well as that of an accomplished and expert mediator — all of whom have decades of experience in antitrust case law.”

“It prevents the athletes from receiving what they have argued is in their best interest and unwinds an extensively negotiated settlement that, in the plaintiffs’ counsel’s own words, ‘would far surpass the typical antitrust class action settlement’ and ‘is an excellent result for the Settlement Classes by all traditional measures.’”

“Additionally, by taking the unusual step of denying the settlement at this preliminary approval stage, the Judge is also denying the athletes their right to be heard during this pivotal moment in the case.”

“As we have said throughout this process, we believe strongly in the merits of our cases and are evaluating all our options — including, without limitation, an appeal — and have initiated discussions with plaintiffs’ counsel who have expressed a willingness to engage in separate settlement discussions for the Le and Johnson cases.”

Stay tuned for what the next steps will be.

Are you surprised that the UFC antitrust settlement was denied? Do you think it will work out better for fighters if the lawsuit goes to trial?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

UFC

