Tony Ferguson issues statement after suffering seventh consecutive loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296: “Keep the faith MF’s”

By Chris Taylor - December 17, 2023

Tony Ferguson has issued a statement after suffering his seventh consecutive loss at the hands of Paddy Pimblett last night at UFC 296.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement

Ferguson (25-10 MMA) was looking to score his first win since defeating Donald Cerrone via TKO in June of 2019, when he took to the Octagon last night in Las Vegas. ‘El Cucuy’ had gone 0-6 over his previous six fights, a skid which included stoppage losses to Bobby Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje.

Standing in the way of Tony Ferguson’s return to the win column was former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett. The Baddy’ had gone a perfect 4-0 under the UFC banner ahead of last night’s affair, this while scoring stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.

While many thought that Pimblett would serve as Ferguson’s most favorable matchup in years, that did not prove to be the case. The Liverpool native was able to get the better of ‘El Cucuy’ both in the standup and on the ground, seemingly cruising to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).

Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson, UFC 296, Results, UFC

It was a disappointing showing for Tony Ferguson, who had spent a large portion of his training camp under the guidance of David Goggins.

While many, including UFC CEO Dana White, have called for the 39-year-old to hang up his gloves, ‘El Cucuy’ has shared no hints of retiring.

Ferguson most recently took to Instagram stories where he shared the following message to his fans following last night’s defeat:

“Love my fans and supporters. You are all f**king fire. I met lots of you tonight, keep the faith MF’s. One foot in front of the other bitches. Remember what I said crew – Champ.”

Who would you like to see Tony Ferguson matched up against next if the UFC provides him with another fight?

