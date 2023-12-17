Alexandre Pantoja scolds Colby Covington for personal dig at Leon Edwards’ father: “That’s the most bullsh*t trash talking ever”

By Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja thinks Colby Covington has crossed a line.

Alexandre Pantoja Colby Covington

Ahead of his UFC 296 title fight against welterweight champion Leon Edwards, Covington made things personal with “Rocky.” Covington vowed to drag his opponent to hell, and then said Edwards would be seeing his late father there. Edwards responded by throwing a bottle at Covington, and he clearly looked to be in a foul mood. Ultimately, Edwards defeated Covington via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Welterweight Championship.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON ADDRESSES HIS UFC 296 LOSS TO LEON EDWARDS

Alexandre Pantoja Slams Colby Covington For Personal Digs

Alexandre Pantoja also competed on the UFC 296 card, successfully defending his flyweight gold against Brandon Royval in a rematch. During the post-fight press conference, Pantoja criticized Colby Covington for his remarks on Leon Edwards’ father (via MMAJunkie).

“I do not agree with everything Sean Strickland said, but this time, I’m with him,” Pantoja said. “He talked a lot, too. I don’t like when he talks about the family division. That’s the job for all the families. That’s a payment. Imagine if you’re talking about your job. That’s so disrespectful. … Why did Colby (Covington) say it? I think most fighters say that’s the most bullsh*t trash talking ever. I’m not really close with my father. I respect a lot Leon Edwards. Everything he’s doing for his family and his country.”

Following UFC 296, Covington told reporters that he doesn’t have a character. He insisted that what you see is what you get, and he doesn’t care how others feel about him. Edwards got emotional during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, mentioning how Covington used his father’s death for entertainment.

UFC CEO Dana White said that Edwards’ team remained heated at Colby even after the decision was read in favor of “Rocky.” White had to play peacemaker, as he said that things could’ve escalated to the point where the Nevada State Athletic Commission would’ve handed out fines.

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Colby Covington UFC

Related

Colby Covington

Colby Covington addresses his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023
Dana White
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White weighs in on the Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis altercation at UFC 296

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Dana White has spoken out on the UFC 296 crowd brawl involving Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 286, Edwards vs. Usman 3
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Colby Covington’s cautious performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 296: “Waiting is never a good idea in this sport”

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to Colby Covington’s performance in his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards.

Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Dana White announces four fights for UFC 299 in Miami, including Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Dana White has announced a few key fights scheduled for the UFC 299 card.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell reacts following brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Bryce Mitchell has spoken out on his UFC 296 loss against Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis issue statements following physical altercation at UFC 296

Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023
Irene Aldana, Karol Rosa, UFC 296, Bonus, UFC
UFC 296

UFC 296 Bonus Report: Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa earn 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 296 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Leon Edwards

UFC 296 Results: Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval, UFC 296, UFC, Results
Brandon Royval

UFC 296 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the co-main event between Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja.