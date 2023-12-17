Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington at UFC 296

By Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Edwards (22-3 MMA) entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. The Birmingham native had gone unbeaten over his past twelve Octagon appearances overall, with his lone blemish in that time being a no-contest with Belal Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) was competing for the first time since defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision in March of 2022. ‘Chaos’ had gone 3-2 over his previous five fights, having scored wins over Robbie Lawler and Tyron Woodley, this while suffering two defeats to Kamaru Usman.

Tonight’s UFC 296 main event proved to be a one-sided contest. Leon Edwards was able to dominate Colby Covington on the feet and even took the former interim champion down on two occasions. ‘Chaos’ had little to no success in the opening twenty minutes, but finally found some offense in the fifth and final round. However, it was far too little, far too late, and Edwards was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 296 Results: Leon Edwards def. Colby Covington by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Covington vs. Edwards’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Leon Edwards defeating Colby Covington at UFC 296:

Who would you like to see Leon Edwards fight next following his victory over Colby Covington this evening in Las Vegas?

