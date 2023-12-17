Pros react after Leon Edwards defeats Colby Covington at UFC 296

Tonight’s UFC 296 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Edwards (22-3 MMA) entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. The Birmingham native had gone unbeaten over his past twelve Octagon appearances overall, with his lone blemish in that time being a no-contest with Belal Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) was competing for the first time since defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision in March of 2022. ‘Chaos’ had gone 3-2 over his previous five fights, having scored wins over Robbie Lawler and Tyron Woodley, this while suffering two defeats to Kamaru Usman.

Tonight’s UFC 296 main event proved to be a one-sided contest. Leon Edwards was able to dominate Colby Covington on the feet and even took the former interim champion down on two occasions. ‘Chaos’ had little to no success in the opening twenty minutes, but finally found some offense in the fifth and final round. However, it was far too little, far too late, and Edwards was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 296 Results: Leon Edwards def. Colby Covington by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Covington vs. Edwards’ below:

Americans, are you rooting for Colby who is American but seems like a bad person or Leon who is British but seems like a nice person? — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) December 17, 2023

The fun and games are over. Now it’s strictly business. Colby Covington is going to press him to get him against the cage, weigh on him, and fatigue him. #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Leon up 1. But a feeler round where Leon was looking to mainly counterpunch. #UFC296 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 17, 2023

This bum shouldn’t be fighting for the belt — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Round 1 was boring but I’ll give it to Leon Edwards. #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Trump is on tik tok right now scrolling — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

What a waste of everyone’s time — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

2-0 Leon Edwards. What’s up Donald Trump’s son, you’re fighting like a little hoe! #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Leon looking really good tonight . Colby kinda looking slow tonight though. @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 17, 2023

I’m walking through them — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Colby has proven that his strongest muscle is his tongue #ufc296 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) December 17, 2023

Wonder what excuse this bum makes up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Leon doin his thang — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Leon Edwards defeating Colby Covington at UFC 296:

@ColbyCovMMA YOU ARE NOTHING BUT A FUCKING SHTICK!!! #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Solid performance for Leon, mostly a shutout 👏🏼 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 17, 2023

If Colby’s offense tonight was an accurate depiction of the U.S. strength, we would have never gotten our independence from Britain, lost WWI and got demoralized in WWII by a landslide. Colby, you suck. #ufc296 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 17, 2023

I threw more punches than Colby Covington did. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 17, 2023

Glad the judges got it right I was nervous — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 17, 2023

I will finish both this guy — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 17, 2023

Who would you like to see Leon Edwards fight next following his victory over Colby Covington this evening in Las Vegas?