Colby Covington doubles down on his comments about Leon Edwards’ deceased father: “Why would I have sympathy for a sex trafficker?”

By Harry Kettle - December 18, 2023

Colby Covington has doubled down on the comments he made about Leon Edwards’ deceased father last week.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Last weekend at UFC 296, Leon Edwards dominated Colby Covington in their main event clash. He retained the UFC welterweight championship, and he did so convincingly. It came after months of trash talk from Covington, which included him mocking Leon over the death of his father.

As you can imagine, Edwards was outraged at this move from the challenger. He spoke candidly about his fury in the aftermath of the incident and after his win on Saturday night.

In his own post-fight press conference appearance, Covington refused to apologize for the comments he made.

Covington doubles down on Edwards situation

“Not at all [regretting his comments]. Why would I have sympathy for a sex trafficker? Someone who has impacted and hurt a lot of people’s lives? The truth always stings the worst in the world, so no, I don’t feel bad about that at all. Let’s talk about all the victims that he left behind that are surviving of the trauma and the turmoil that he put these people’s lives through. So, I don’t feel bad at all. Why would I feel bad for a criminal?”

Regardless of which side you fall on, there’s no denying that ‘Chaos’ has caused plenty of controversy with his remarks. In addition to that, he was unable to back up his talk in the Octagon. Moving forward, it may be quite difficult for him to come back from this in a substantial way.

Are you excited to see what’s next for Colby Covington? How do you feel about the comments he made regarding Edwards’ father? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

