Colby Covington doubles down on his comments about Leon Edwards’ deceased father: “Why would I have sympathy for a sex trafficker?”

Colby Covington has doubled down on the comments he made about Leon Edwards’ deceased father last week.

Last weekend at UFC 296, Leon Edwards dominated Colby Covington in their main event clash. He retained the UFC welterweight championship, and he did so convincingly. It came after months of trash talk from Covington, which included him mocking Leon over the death of his father.

As you can imagine, Edwards was outraged at this move from the challenger. He spoke candidly about his fury in the aftermath of the incident and after his win on Saturday night.

In his own post-fight press conference appearance, Covington refused to apologize for the comments he made.