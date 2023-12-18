Colby Covington doubles down on his comments about Leon Edwards’ deceased father: “Why would I have sympathy for a sex trafficker?”
Colby Covington has doubled down on the comments he made about Leon Edwards’ deceased father last week.
Last weekend at UFC 296, Leon Edwards dominated Colby Covington in their main event clash. He retained the UFC welterweight championship, and he did so convincingly. It came after months of trash talk from Covington, which included him mocking Leon over the death of his father.
As you can imagine, Edwards was outraged at this move from the challenger. He spoke candidly about his fury in the aftermath of the incident and after his win on Saturday night.
In his own post-fight press conference appearance, Covington refused to apologize for the comments he made.
Colby Covington doesn't regret his comments about Leon Edwards' father ahead of #UFC296, and doubles down on them. 😳
"I don't feel bad about that at all. Why would I feel bad for a criminal?" pic.twitter.com/K5maAKGlvN
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 17, 2023
Covington doubles down on Edwards situation
“Not at all [regretting his comments]. Why would I have sympathy for a sex trafficker? Someone who has impacted and hurt a lot of people’s lives? The truth always stings the worst in the world, so no, I don’t feel bad about that at all. Let’s talk about all the victims that he left behind that are surviving of the trauma and the turmoil that he put these people’s lives through. So, I don’t feel bad at all. Why would I feel bad for a criminal?”
Regardless of which side you fall on, there’s no denying that ‘Chaos’ has caused plenty of controversy with his remarks. In addition to that, he was unable to back up his talk in the Octagon. Moving forward, it may be quite difficult for him to come back from this in a substantial way.
