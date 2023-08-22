Tony Ferguson claps back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman threatens to end him

By Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has responded to Conor McGregor.

Tony Ferguson

‘El Cucuy’ is fresh off his return at UFC 291 late last month opposite Bobby Green. There, he suffered his sixth loss in a row, this time by third-round submission. Previously, Tony Ferguson had suffered defeats at the hands of Nate Diaz and Michael Chandler, among others.

Following the loss to ‘King’, Daniel Cormier and others encouraged Tony Ferguson to retire. However, the interim champion revealed this week that he had no intention of retiring. Unsurprisingly, he almost instantly received a callout from Conor McGregor, who is currently looking to book his own return.

On social media yesterday, ‘The Notorious’ threatened to end the former interim champion. The post didn’t come as a surprise, as it’s far from the first time that Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson have crossed paths. Over the last few years, the two lightweights have repeatedly discussed a potential fight.

Famously, Tony Ferguson even won interim gold as a result of Conor McGregor’s absence from the lightweight division in 2017. While many have forgotten, ‘El Cucuy’ absolutely hasn’t. The lightweight contender reminded the Irishman of that fact in his response on X. There, he responded to his longtime foe.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR COMPARES SEAN O’MALLEY’S TITLE WIN TO FAMOUS JOSE ALDO KNOCKOUT: “F*CKING MADNESS”

“Ahh There’s My Bitch,.. Took A Few To Get Your Attention Ehh??! Remember When You Used To Work For Me & I Fired Your Ass For Not Doing Your Job. When your done signing your legal issues, sign on the dotted line Coward-Champ” – Ferguson wrote on X.

On social media, Tony Ferguson kept his message to the Irishman simple. Clear up your legal issues, and then sign to fight him. While a December return is back on the table, Conor McGregor has been vocal about his desire to fight anyone but Michael Chandler.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Tony Ferguson vs. Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson UFC

