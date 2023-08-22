Conor McGregor sends a warning to Tony Ferguson: “I’m gonna end you and badly”

By Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Conor McGregor has sent a stern warning to Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson

McGregor and Ferguson have had an ongoing feud for quite some time but for different reasons, a fight between the two has never come to fruition.

Despite never being booked to fight, the two have continued to take shots at one another on social media, and on Monday Ferguson took to Instagram  to reveal he isn’t going to retire.

1.) Haven’t Sparred Good Since Barboza or Thompson 2.) Only Time I Find Myself In A Cage Is When I Fight 3.) Since Pandemic None of This Shit Has Been Fun. 4.) I Used To Smile A Lot Moar When I Was Competing. 5.) Been So Busy Taking Care Of Others Instead Of Myself. 6.) It’s Taken Absolutely Everything To Find Myself Happy. 7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me. 8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes 9.) No I’m Not Retiring & Fuck Those Who Think I Should 10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF,” Tony Ferguson wrote on Instagram.

After Tony Ferguson shares the same post on Twitter, Conor McGregor responded and sent him a stern warning.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje not against being cageside for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2.

“I’m gonna end you and badly. I’ve not forgot,” McGregor tweeted.

It does appear that Conor McGregor is still interested in fighting Tony Ferguson, which would be a scrap m years in the making. But, with ‘El Cucuy’ on a six-fight losing skid, whether or not the UFC would be interested in making the bout remains to be seen. But, the Irishman wants to make Ferguson pay for what he has said in the past.

Currently, Conor McGregor does not have his next fight booked, but he recently revealed his return will be delayed until early 2024. The Irishman will likely face Michael Chandler his next time out, this after the two coached TUF against one another. As for Tony Ferguson, it remains unclear who and when ‘El Cucuy’ fight next.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo calls to be Sean O'Malley's first title challenger: "SIGN the Contract Island Boy"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023
Ian Garry and Neil Magny in their UFC 292 fight.
Neil Magny

Ian Garry still relishing in win over Neil Magny: "Be a better man"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry was buzzing after his win over Neil Magny.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman hits back at calls for retirement after UFC 292 loss: "I'm not done"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman isn’t quite done yet.

Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Conor McGregor compares Sean O'Malley's title win to famous Jose Aldo knockout: "F*cking madness"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2023

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor saw some of himself in Sean O’Malley on Saturday.

Alex Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski sends a message to Ilia Topuria after Aljamain Sterling loses at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on Ilia Topuria.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claims fighting is no longer "fun" to him but shuts down retirement talk: "I Have Work To Do"

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023
Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier addresses “the one thing that hurts” UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Former ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier is addressing ‘the one thing that hurts’ current UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya weighs in on referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight: “Could have gone longer”

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya thinks Marc Goddard could have let Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling go a bit longer.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White credits Amanda Lemos for her “toughness” but says she was “completely outclassed” by Zhang Weili at UFC 292

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Dana White is crediting Amanda Lemos for her ‘toughness’ but says she was ‘completely outclassed’ by Zhang Weili at UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera responds to challenge from newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “See you soon”

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Marlon Vera is responding to the challenge he received from newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.