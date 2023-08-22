Conor McGregor sends a warning to Tony Ferguson: “I’m gonna end you and badly”

Conor McGregor has sent a stern warning to Tony Ferguson.

McGregor and Ferguson have had an ongoing feud for quite some time but for different reasons, a fight between the two has never come to fruition.

Despite never being booked to fight, the two have continued to take shots at one another on social media, and on Monday Ferguson took to Instagram to reveal he isn’t going to retire.

“1.) Haven’t Sparred Good Since Barboza or Thompson 2.) Only Time I Find Myself In A Cage Is When I Fight 3.) Since Pandemic None of This Shit Has Been Fun. 4.) I Used To Smile A Lot Moar When I Was Competing. 5.) Been So Busy Taking Care Of Others Instead Of Myself. 6.) It’s Taken Absolutely Everything To Find Myself Happy. 7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me. 8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes 9.) No I’m Not Retiring & Fuck Those Who Think I Should 10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF,” Tony Ferguson wrote on Instagram.

After Tony Ferguson shares the same post on Twitter, Conor McGregor responded and sent him a stern warning.

I’m gonna end you and badly. I’ve not forgot. https://t.co/ySgwcpip4u — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2023

“I’m gonna end you and badly. I’ve not forgot,” McGregor tweeted.

It does appear that Conor McGregor is still interested in fighting Tony Ferguson, which would be a scrap m years in the making. But, with ‘El Cucuy’ on a six-fight losing skid, whether or not the UFC would be interested in making the bout remains to be seen. But, the Irishman wants to make Ferguson pay for what he has said in the past.

Currently, Conor McGregor does not have his next fight booked, but he recently revealed his return will be delayed until early 2024. The Irishman will likely face Michael Chandler his next time out, this after the two coached TUF against one another. As for Tony Ferguson, it remains unclear who and when ‘El Cucuy’ fight next.