Tony Ferguson claims fighting is no longer “fun” to him but shuts down retirement talk: “I Have Work To Do”

By Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

Tony Ferguson has shut down talk of retirement.

Tony Ferguson

After Ferguson suffered a submission loss to Bobby Green at UFC 291, many called for ‘El Cucuy’ to retire given it was his sixth straight loss. It was also his third straight stoppage loss and at 39-years-old, he’s no longer in the lightweight rankings.

Although Tony Ferguson has lost six straight fights, he says he won’t be retiring. Instead, ‘El Cucuy’ offered some reasons for his struggles including him saying he’s no longer having fun fighting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

“1.) Haven’t Sparred Good Since Barboza or Thompson 2.) Only Time I Find Myself In A Cage Is When I Fight 3.) Since Pandemic None of This Shit Has Been Fun. 4.) I Used To Smile A Lot Moar When I Was Competing. 5.) Been So Busy Taking Care Of Others Instead Of Myself. 6.) It’s Taken Absolutely Everything To Find Myself Happy. 7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me. 8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes 9.) No I’m Not Retiring & Fuck Those Who Think I Should 10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF,” Tony Ferguson wrote on Instagram.

With Tony Ferguson saying he won’t retire, it’s uncertain when and who he will fight next. As well, he did have some interesting comments that he hasn’t sparred anymore and doesn’t think fighting is fun anymore, which should be a sign to retire.

Tony Ferguson (25-9) has lost six straight fights and before the submission loss to Bobby Green, he suffered a submission loss to Nate Diaz. Also on the losing skid, he was knocked out by Michael Chandler and lost decisions to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira. The losing streak started in the main event of UFC 249 against Justin Gaethje in May 2020 for the interim lightweight title, and he lost by TKO. Prior to the losing skid, Ferguson had won 12 consecutive fights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier addresses “the one thing that hurts” UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya weighs in on referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight: “Could have gone longer”

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya thinks Marc Goddard could have let Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling go a bit longer.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White credits Amanda Lemos for her “toughness” but says she was “completely outclassed” by Zhang Weili at UFC 292

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Dana White is crediting Amanda Lemos for her ‘toughness’ but says she was ‘completely outclassed’ by Zhang Weili at UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera responds to challenge from newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley: “See you soon”

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Marlon Vera is responding to the challenge he received from newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Ian Machado Garry, Neil Magny, UFC 292, Results, UFC
UFC

Ian Machado Garry hopes “scumbag” Neil Magny will look to change his life following ass whooping at UFC 292

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Ian Machado Garry is hoping that ‘scumbag’ Neil Magny will look to change his life following his ass whooping at UFC 292.

Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern set to return against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling admits “trying to be a little bit more exciting” cost him against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292: “I paid for it”

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has admitted that trying to make his UFC 292 fight more exciting is what cost him against Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 292 win
UFC

Watch | Sean O’Malley reacts to the replay of his TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2023

Sean O’Malley has released footage of him and his team watching the replay of his massive win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili takes aim at referee Marc Goddard for “another early stoppage” in Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili has taken a shot at Marc Goddard for what he deemed to be an early stoppage in the UFC 292 main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor announces he won't be fighting this December at UFC 296: "I’m being kept from my livelihood"

Jeffrey Walter - August 20, 2023

Conor McGregor says he is “being kept from his livelihood” and will no longer be fighting at December’s UFC 296 event.