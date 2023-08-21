Tony Ferguson claims fighting is no longer “fun” to him but shuts down retirement talk: “I Have Work To Do”

Tony Ferguson has shut down talk of retirement.

After Ferguson suffered a submission loss to Bobby Green at UFC 291, many called for ‘El Cucuy’ to retire given it was his sixth straight loss. It was also his third straight stoppage loss and at 39-years-old, he’s no longer in the lightweight rankings.

Although Tony Ferguson has lost six straight fights, he says he won’t be retiring. Instead, ‘El Cucuy’ offered some reasons for his struggles including him saying he’s no longer having fun fighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

“1.) Haven’t Sparred Good Since Barboza or Thompson 2.) Only Time I Find Myself In A Cage Is When I Fight 3.) Since Pandemic None of This Shit Has Been Fun. 4.) I Used To Smile A Lot Moar When I Was Competing. 5.) Been So Busy Taking Care Of Others Instead Of Myself. 6.) It’s Taken Absolutely Everything To Find Myself Happy. 7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me. 8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes 9.) No I’m Not Retiring & Fuck Those Who Think I Should 10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF,” Tony Ferguson wrote on Instagram.

With Tony Ferguson saying he won’t retire, it’s uncertain when and who he will fight next. As well, he did have some interesting comments that he hasn’t sparred anymore and doesn’t think fighting is fun anymore, which should be a sign to retire.

Tony Ferguson (25-9) has lost six straight fights and before the submission loss to Bobby Green, he suffered a submission loss to Nate Diaz. Also on the losing skid, he was knocked out by Michael Chandler and lost decisions to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira. The losing streak started in the main event of UFC 249 against Justin Gaethje in May 2020 for the interim lightweight title, and he lost by TKO. Prior to the losing skid, Ferguson had won 12 consecutive fights.