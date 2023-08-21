Mikey Musumeci predicts Mark Zuckerberg’s chances of winning an MMA fight: “A hundred percent”

Mark Zuckerberg, the mastermind behind Facebook, has caught the attention of ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci as the former makes headlines for his potential venture into the world of mixed martial arts.

While this might sound like a bizarre idea, Musumeci believes Zuckerberg has the potential to win an actual fight.

Musumeci, a world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner known for his slick submissions and technical expertise, has had the opportunity to train with Zuckerberg.

According to the Italian-American, Zuckerberg isn’t just a tech wizard. He’s also a surprisingly tough individual with the ability to hold his own on the mats.

“I was pretty shocked. [Mark’s] a grinder. He has that grind in him. The second I saw that, I said, ‘Okay, he can be very good at MMA or jiu-jitsu.’ Because first of all, he has the highest IQ. But he’s also tough as f***,” Musumeci told TMZ Sports.

Based on his interactions with the Meta Chairman and CEO, “Darth Rigatoni” firmly believes that Zuckerberg ticks off the right boxes to be successful in MMA and even win a fight.

“A hundred percent. A hundred percent,” Musumeci said. “And I think he could win.”