Mikey Musumeci predicts Mark Zuckerberg’s chances of winning an MMA fight: “A hundred percent”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg, the mastermind behind Facebook, has caught the attention of ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci as the former makes headlines for his potential venture into the world of mixed martial arts.

Mikey Musumeci

While this might sound like a bizarre idea, Musumeci believes Zuckerberg has the potential to win an actual fight.

Musumeci, a world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner known for his slick submissions and technical expertise, has had the opportunity to train with Zuckerberg.

According to the Italian-American, Zuckerberg isn’t just a tech wizard. He’s also a surprisingly tough individual with the ability to hold his own on the mats.

“I was pretty shocked. [Mark’s] a grinder. He has that grind in him. The second I saw that, I said, ‘Okay, he can be very good at MMA or jiu-jitsu.’ Because first of all, he has the highest IQ. But he’s also tough as f***,” Musumeci told TMZ Sports.

Based on his interactions with the Meta Chairman and CEO, “Darth Rigatoni” firmly believes that Zuckerberg ticks off the right boxes to be successful in MMA and even win a fight.

“A hundred percent. A hundred percent,” Musumeci said. “And I think he could win.”

Mark Zuckerberg looking forward to Mikey Musumeci’s next match

Mikey Musumeci’s endorsement is expected to spark debate among fans, especially because a rumored showdown between Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla and SpaceX head honcho Elon Musk has been circulating lately.

The two tech moguls have engaged in a playful yet competitive rivalry, exchanging barbs on social media platforms.

Amid the hype and anticipation surrounding the bout, Zuckerberg recently broke his silence and dismissed the idea of facing Musk. He said it was time to “move on” from the spectacle and “focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Despite stepping away from the idea of squaring off with Musk, Zuckerberg remains connected to the combat sports realm in a different capacity.

In fact, Musumeci’s upcoming openweight submission grappling bout against Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 has garnered Zuckerberg’s attention.

The 39-year-old billionaire expressed his support for his training partner through Instagram.

“Excited for this,” Zuckerberg wrote in the comment section of Musumeci’s Instagram post.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Mark Zuckerberg Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship

