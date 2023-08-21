Daniel Cormier addresses “the one thing that hurts” UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili

Former ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier is addressing ‘the one thing that hurts’ current UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) is indeed the UFC stawweight champion, successfully defending her title against Amanda Lemos (13-3 MMA) last Saturday night at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, that Daniel Cormier, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, weighed in on the match-up between Weili and Lemos this past weekend:

“Zhang Weili proved once again that she’s the best. I have said this time and time again. I think the world of this young lady. She is finally showing in her performances that she’s ready to dominate the toughest weight class we have in female fighting. She dominated Amanda Lemos, from the wrestling to the striking.”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier spoke about the one thing that he feels hurts the 34 year old ‘Magnum’ (h/t MMANews):

“Zhang Weili, if she can continue to fight at this level, is gonna be a handful for anyone, and it’s gonna be hard for somebody to take that belt off of her. She’s so well-conditioned, she’s so well-prepared, she’s got such a strong mindset now… I wanna see her fight again in China against Yan Xiaonan, because I think the one thing that hurts her is her inconsistency. If she’s more consistent, I think she should be a global phenomenon.”

While the color commentator believes she’ll be very difficult to dethrone, he also believes Weili needs to be more ‘consistent’ in the cage.

As to who Weili will fight next, it looks like it will either be Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) or the undefeated Tatiana Suarez (10-0 MMA).

Do you agree with Cormier that Weili has only one thing she needs to improve on and that is consistency?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!