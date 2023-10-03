Ryan Bader reveals that Viacom wouldn’t pay replacement opponent for Bellator 300: “They are out”

By Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader has explained why he’s not fighting on Saturday.

Ryan Bader, Bellator 226

‘Darth’ was originally scheduled to face Linton Vassell at Bellator 300 this weekend. The bout was going to be a rematch of their prior clash in 2017, at Bellator 186. That night, Ryan Bader won by second-round knockout, and he was hoping to score the same result up at heavyweight this time around.

However, ‘The Swarm’ withdrew due to illness, and the fight was removed from the card. Many questioned why Ryan Bader was being removed from the historic event, as it could’ve used his star power. Furthermore, light-heavyweight contender Corey Anderson offered to step into the main event.

Now fans have a bit of an answer to why. On Instagram, Ryan Bader responded to a fan who asked why he wasn’t fighting a replacement opponent this Saturday. According to the Bellator heavyweight champion, he was down, but Viacom refused to pay for it. He also added that the parent company is expected to be ‘out’, starting this month.

RELATED: CAIN VELASQUEZ GETS COURT ORDER TO ALLOW HIM TO CORNER TEAMMATE USMAN NURMAGOMEDOV AT BELLATOR 300

Ryan Bader

Image via: @ryanbader on Instagram

“We told Bellator we are good with anything, and it looks like Viacom doesn’t want to pay. They are out Oct and this falling through saves them money”

While Ryan Bader’s comment about Viacom isn’t entirely clear, it does show signs of Bellator’s instability. As many fans are aware, the company has been linked to a potential sale to PFL for months now. However, the deal hasn’t yet been finalized.

Furthermore, Scott Coker has previously stated that they plan to keep holding events well into 2024. However, with these comments from Ryan Bader, one has to wonder if that is the case. Regardless, Bellator 300 is scheduled to go ahead as of now, with three title fights.

What do you make of these comments from Ryan Bader? Are you excited about Bellator 300?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Ryan Bader

Related

Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez gets court order to allow him to corner teammate Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2023
Ryan Bader
Ryan Bader

Linton Vassell vs. Ryan Bader title fight scratched from Bellator 300

Susan Cox - October 2, 2023

The Linton Vassell vs. Ryan Bader heavyweight title fight has been scratched from Bellator 300.

Johnny Eblen
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen denies spitting after Bellator 299 main event, apologizes to Leon Edwards: "We both hate Colby"

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

Bellator champion Johnny Eblen has apologized to Leon Edwards and responded to the recent backlash.

Johnny Eblen
Johnny Eblen

Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen weighs in on the rumored Bellator - PFL merger: “I think it's bad, personally”

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023

Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen is weighing in on the rumored Bellator – PFL merger.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vows to "slaughter" Dillon Danis in the boxing ring or the courtroom

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Logan Paul is ready to beat Dillon Danis, whether it’s in the boxing ring or the courtroom.

Johnny Eblen, Leon Edwards, Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299, Results

Coach Dave Lovell slams Johnny Eblen for spitting on Fabian Edwards following Bellator 299 win: “Be prepared to take the consequences”

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023
Johnny Eblen Bellator 299
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen squashes beef with UFC champion Leon Edwards, still wants to fight him

Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen had a heated moment with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, but the beef has quickly subsided.

Johnny Eblen, Leon Edwards, Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299, Results
Fabian Edwards

Video | Chaos ensues after Johnny Eblen KO's Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299

Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

All hell broke loose after Johnny Eblen knocked out Fabian Edwards in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 299 event in Dublin, Ireland.

Aaron Pico
Bellator

Bellator star Aaron Pico shares some advice for young up and coming fighters

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Bellator fighter Aaron Pico has shared some advice with young prospects as he prepares to return to the cage.

Dillon Danis, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis gets restraining order after no-showing Nina Agdal hearing

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

Dillon Danis did not show up for his hearing on Tuesday for the restraining order filed by Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal.