UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after vehicle crashes into two cars

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson has been busted for DUI following a multi-vehicle crash.

“El Cucuy’s” pickup truck crashed into two parked cars outside of a nightclub in Hollywood. The truck rolled over, and there were two people inside the vehicle who had to be pulled out by the fire department.

Details On Tony Ferguson’s DUI Arrest

The multi-vehicle accident occurred just before 2 a.m. local time. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news, and law enforcement officials told the media outlet that Ferguson was “very uncooperative” and refused to take a sobriety test. TMZ Sports noted that their sources claimed that Ferguson, “reeked of alcohol.”

Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Hollywood Community Police Station. “El Cucuy” is being held on $30,000 bond.

Fight fans have grown concerned for Ferguson over the past few years. Back in 2019, Ferguson’s wife filed a restraining order against him, but insisted that it was to help “El Cucuy.” She claimed to have filed the restraining order because she felt it was needed in order for her husband to get help with mental health. This was her statement at the time:

“Tony Ferguson is a good husband and good father to our son. The current legal proceedings are a part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter. All positive well wishes are sincerely appreciated and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

The restraining order was filed after Ferguson displayed “paranoid and delusional” behavior. This included damaging their house on several occasions, and Ferguson allegedly claiming a microchip was inserted into his body during surgery and he was being tracked.

We’ll keep you posted with details on the fallout of Tony Ferguson’s DUI arrest once more information becomes available.