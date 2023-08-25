Tony Ferguson announces he is “not done fighting” following latest loss at UFC 291: “F**k your retirementtal”

Tony Ferguson has claimed that he will not be retiring from mixed martial arts despite suffering his sixth straight defeat.

For many years, Tony Ferguson was widely considered to be the best lightweight on the planet – or at least, one of the top two. He’s always been on the verge of challenging for the undisputed title, but the closest he came was the interim championship.

Unfortunately, the last few years have been pretty depleting for him. He’s lost six bouts in a row to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz and Bobby Green. The last of those defeats, to Green, occurred at UFC 291 last month.

Many have since questioned what the future holds for him. According to ‘El Cucuy’, he won’t be considering retirement just yet.