Tony Ferguson announces he is “not done fighting” following latest loss at UFC 291: “F**k your retirementtal”

By Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Tony Ferguson has claimed that he will not be retiring from mixed martial arts despite suffering his sixth straight defeat.

Tony Ferguson

For many years, Tony Ferguson was widely considered to be the best lightweight on the planet – or at least, one of the top two. He’s always been on the verge of challenging for the undisputed title, but the closest he came was the interim championship.

Unfortunately, the last few years have been pretty depleting for him. He’s lost six bouts in a row to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz and Bobby Green. The last of those defeats, to Green, occurred at UFC 291 last month.

Many have since questioned what the future holds for him. According to ‘El Cucuy’, he won’t be considering retirement just yet.

Ferguson is defiant

“Not Done Fighting” – Champ. -CSO- Thanks To My Boxing Coach/Trainer Marvin For Getting Me Right. Lacing Up My Favorite Ones. #F***YourRetirementtal. Casuals.”

Tony Ferguson is a warrior at heart and he always has been. Alas, sometimes, you can be too tough for your own good. He has had an incredible career in the sport of MMA, but he refuses to walk away, even at the age of 39. Who knows, maybe he’ll be able to get back to winning ways – but if he doesn’t, UFC president Dana White may need to think about stepping in.

Whatever happens, fans should remember the many great memories he was able to give us over the years.

What do you believe Tony Ferguson should do next in his career? If he does have one final fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, who should it be against? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

