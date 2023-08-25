Chael Sonnen explains what Ian Garry needs to do in order to “get over” with fans after UFC 292

By Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what Ian Garry needs to do in order to make a real impact with MMA fans.

Ian Machado Garry

Last weekend, Ian Garry impressed in a big way. He defeated Neil Magny in convincing fashion to keep his unbeaten run going in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In addition to that, he also talked a lot of trash, as he slowly but surely continues to emulate the early success experienced by fellow Irishman Conor McGregor.

RELATED: POLICE THREATENED TO ARREST AND JAIL IAN GARRY THE NIGHT BEFORE UFC 292: “I PROMISE YOU, I WILL PUSH THE BOUNDARIES”

In terms of what’s next, nobody knows for sure. In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, however, Garry should be focusing his attention on facing a grappler.

“Garry is going to have to fight a great grappler or he’s just not gonna get over with you guys to the extent,” Sonnen said. “There’s a different criteria when you’re a new guy… when you’re up-and-coming. That criteria shifts a little bit once you break into the top 15, which Garry has.

Sonnen advises Garry

“But as you start to break into those rankings and you start to climb them, you start to work your way closer to a main event. That is where the blood is on the floor, where people start getting stabbed in the back and heads start getting chopped off,” Sonnen continued. “The rules start to change as you start to build. Things that Garry has dealt with, outside pressures and forces, what’s been allowed and accepted for him to get in the headlines, move up the card, build his ranking — those rules change.”

Quotes via MMA News

What do you believe is next for Ian Garry in the UFC? Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Ian Garry UFC

Related

Giga-Chikadze

Giga Chikadze doubts Alex Caceres will attempt to strike with him at UFC Singapore: “I’m a different breed, and he knows it”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Police threatened to arrest and jail Ian Garry the night before UFC 292: “I promise you, I will push the boundaries”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

According to Ian Garry, police in Boston threatened to put him in jail the night before his fight at UFC 292.

Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista unsure if he's willing "to take the risk" of accepting a fight against Cody Garbrandt again after UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Mario Bautista had called out Cody Garbrandt for quite some time and finally got his wish.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Tim Welch believes Sean O'Malley's TKO of Aljamain Sterling "put a little fear" into Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, believes UFC 292 put some fear into Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley responds to Alexandre Pantoja's callout, claims he KO'd him in sparring: “Does he want me to post it?"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja’s callout.

Ronda Rousey

Dana White shuts down Ronda Rousey UFC return rumors: "No shot"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway emotional leading into UFC return: "With Hawaii on my back, it feels a little bit heavier now"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Max Holloway is motivated heading into his UFC Singapore return against Korean Zombie.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
Max Holloway

Korean Zombie unsure of retirement ahead of Max Holloway fight: "It's very difficult"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Korean Zombie is unsure of retirement leading into his return against Max Holloway.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway not underestimating "dangerous" Korean Zombie ahead of UFC Singapore, views this as a "legacy fight"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Max Holloway knows Korean Zombie is still an elite and dangerous fighter despite what the odds say.

Ian Machado Garry
Neil Magny

Ian Machado Garry says he had "so much fun" beating up "f*****g piece of shit" Neil Magny at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Ian Machado Garry says his UFC 292 fight against Neil Magny got personal.