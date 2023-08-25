Chael Sonnen explains what Ian Garry needs to do in order to “get over” with fans after UFC 292
Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what Ian Garry needs to do in order to make a real impact with MMA fans.
Last weekend, Ian Garry impressed in a big way. He defeated Neil Magny in convincing fashion to keep his unbeaten run going in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In addition to that, he also talked a lot of trash, as he slowly but surely continues to emulate the early success experienced by fellow Irishman Conor McGregor.
RELATED: POLICE THREATENED TO ARREST AND JAIL IAN GARRY THE NIGHT BEFORE UFC 292: “I PROMISE YOU, I WILL PUSH THE BOUNDARIES”
In terms of what’s next, nobody knows for sure. In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, however, Garry should be focusing his attention on facing a grappler.
“Garry is going to have to fight a great grappler or he’s just not gonna get over with you guys to the extent,” Sonnen said. “There’s a different criteria when you’re a new guy… when you’re up-and-coming. That criteria shifts a little bit once you break into the top 15, which Garry has.
Sonnen advises Garry
“But as you start to break into those rankings and you start to climb them, you start to work your way closer to a main event. That is where the blood is on the floor, where people start getting stabbed in the back and heads start getting chopped off,” Sonnen continued. “The rules start to change as you start to build. Things that Garry has dealt with, outside pressures and forces, what’s been allowed and accepted for him to get in the headlines, move up the card, build his ranking — those rules change.”
Quotes via MMA News
What do you believe is next for Ian Garry in the UFC? Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chael Sonnen Ian Garry UFC