Chael Sonnen explains what Ian Garry needs to do in order to “get over” with fans after UFC 292

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what Ian Garry needs to do in order to make a real impact with MMA fans.

Last weekend, Ian Garry impressed in a big way. He defeated Neil Magny in convincing fashion to keep his unbeaten run going in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In addition to that, he also talked a lot of trash, as he slowly but surely continues to emulate the early success experienced by fellow Irishman Conor McGregor.

In terms of what’s next, nobody knows for sure. In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, however, Garry should be focusing his attention on facing a grappler.

“Garry is going to have to fight a great grappler or he’s just not gonna get over with you guys to the extent,” Sonnen said. “There’s a different criteria when you’re a new guy… when you’re up-and-coming. That criteria shifts a little bit once you break into the top 15, which Garry has.