Josh Thomson believes former UFC opponent Tony Ferguson needs to have a reality check: “I care about all these fighters”

Josh Thomson believes his former UFC opponent Tony Ferguson needs to have a reality check.

Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) has the unenviable record of 6 losses in a row in the Octagon. ‘El Cucuy’ most recently fought and was defeated by Bobby Green (30-14 MMA) this past July at UFC 291. Other opponents that have gotten the better of Ferguson include Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson hasn’t been in the win column since 2019 when he defeated Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) via way of TKO at UFC 238.

Josh Thomson, a former UFC and Bellator fighter, turned MMA analyst, is sharing his opinion on Tony Ferguson’s next steps.

It was during a recent episode of ‘Weighing In’ that Thomson addressed the 39 year olds future within the UFC saying:

“When I lost two in a row, I had never lost two in a row. I was like ‘What the hell is going on?’… it baffled the s**t outta me. This guy has lost six in a row. This sport, like any sport, is about confidence. That confidence is what gets you to the next fight, makes you push a little harder when you’re behind on the judges’ cards.”

Continuing Thomson said (h/t MMANews):

“You need to have a reality check. You have to understand how to reel it in, because you’re the only one in charge of your relationships with everyone…I’ve had those conversations with myself a lot, because you don’t realize it. I become a little emotional, it’s a little f**ked up, but I care about all these fighters.”

Josh Thomson (22-9 MMA) and Tony Ferguson do have a history, they fought way back in 2015 which saw ‘El Cucuy’ defeat ‘The Punk’ by unanimous decision.

What are your thoughts on Ferguson? Do you think it’s time for him to ‘hang up the gloves’?

