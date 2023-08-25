UFC Singapore: ‘Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie’ Weigh-in Results – All Fighters Make Weight

By Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

UFC Singapore kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which took place today, Friday, August 25th at the UFC host hotel in Singapore.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie, UFC Singapore

UFC Singapore takes place tomorrow, Saturday August 26th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Headlining the event will be a match-up between former featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) and Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA).

Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway, 31, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) this past April.

Chan ‘The Korean Zombie’ Sung Jung, 36, will be looking to get back in the win column after losing to Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) at UFC 273.

The co-main event of UFC Singapore features a light heavyweight bout between Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith (36-18 MMA) and Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann (21-8 MMA).

Smith, 35, will be looking for a win after having lost his last two fights in the Octagon against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA).

Spann, 32, is also looking for a victory after his last defeat against Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA) this past March.

The Official UFC Singapore Weigh-In results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

  • Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)
  • Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)
  • Alex Caceres (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)
  • Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)
  • Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)
  • Parker Porter (256) vs. Junior Tafa (255)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

  • Lukasz Brzeski (243) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)
  • Garrett Armfield (135) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (135.5)
  • Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
  • Rolando Bedoya (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)
  • Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)
  • JJ Aldrich (126) vs. Liang Na (126)
  • Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)

Will you be watching UFC Singapore tomorrow? What are your predictions for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Max Holloway UFC UFC Singapore

Related

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson announces he is “not done fighting” following latest loss at UFC 291: “F**k your retirementtal”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023
Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Chael Sonnen explains what Ian Garry needs to do in order to “get over” with fans after UFC 292

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what Ian Garry needs to do in order to make a real impact with MMA fans.

Giga-Chikadze
Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze doubts Alex Caceres will attempt to strike with him at UFC Singapore: “I’m a different breed, and he knows it”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Giga Chikadze doesn’t believe that Alex Caceres will try to strike with him when they collide at UFC Singapore.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Police threatened to arrest and jail Ian Garry the night before UFC 292: “I promise you, I will push the boundaries”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

According to Ian Garry, police in Boston threatened to put him in jail the night before his fight at UFC 292.

Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista unsure if he's willing "to take the risk" of accepting a fight against Cody Garbrandt again after UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Mario Bautista had called out Cody Garbrandt for quite some time and finally got his wish.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

Tim Welch believes Sean O'Malley's TKO of Aljamain Sterling "put a little fear" into Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley responds to Alexandre Pantoja's callout, claims he KO'd him in sparring: “Does he want me to post it?"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja’s callout.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Dana White shuts down Ronda Rousey UFC return rumors: "No shot"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Dana White has squashed rumors that Ronda Rousey would soon return to the UFC.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway emotional leading into UFC return: "With Hawaii on my back, it feels a little bit heavier now"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

Max Holloway is motivated heading into his UFC Singapore return against Korean Zombie.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore
Max Holloway

Korean Zombie unsure of retirement ahead of Max Holloway fight: "It's very difficult"

Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Korean Zombie is unsure of retirement leading into his return against Max Holloway.