UFC Singapore: ‘Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie’ Weigh-in Results – All Fighters Make Weight

UFC Singapore kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which took place today, Friday, August 25th at the UFC host hotel in Singapore.

UFC Singapore takes place tomorrow, Saturday August 26th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Headlining the event will be a match-up between former featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) and Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA).

Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway, 31, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) this past April.

Chan ‘The Korean Zombie’ Sung Jung, 36, will be looking to get back in the win column after losing to Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA) at UFC 273.

The co-main event of UFC Singapore features a light heavyweight bout between Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith (36-18 MMA) and Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann (21-8 MMA).

Smith, 35, will be looking for a win after having lost his last two fights in the Octagon against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA).

Spann, 32, is also looking for a victory after his last defeat against Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA) this past March.

The Official UFC Singapore Weigh-In results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Alex Caceres (145.5) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)

Parker Porter (256) vs. Junior Tafa (255)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Lukasz Brzeski (243) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)

Garrett Armfield (135) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (135.5)

Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Rolando Bedoya (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)

Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

JJ Aldrich (126) vs. Liang Na (126)

Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)

