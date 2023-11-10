David Goggins slams UFC fans for “stupid comments” about him training Tony Ferguson

By Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

David Goggins is slamming UFC fans for the ‘stupid comments’ about him training with Tony Ferguson.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296

According to Goggins, a former NAVY Seal, most UFC fans have no idea what they’re talking about.

Goggins now makes his trade as a motivational speaker as well as promoting endurance training videos.

Currently, David Goggins is helping former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) train for his upcoming battle with Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) on Saturday, December 16th at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ferguson, 39, has the unenviable record of 6 losses in a row coming into UFC 296.

Recently a clip showed Ferguson vomiting during a training session with Goggins. Fans have voiced their concerns for the health of ‘El Cucuy’, to which the trainer is quick to dismiss.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, David Goggins wrote:

“Rather than trying to find flaw in the methodology, try finding inspiration in watching someone searching their soul for every last bit of themselves! I have been a high-level endurance athlete for almost 20 years and trained some of the best athletes around and what we are doing right now is not for the faint of heart.”

Continuing Goggins said Ferguson needs to be pushed:

“When you train a person like Tony, you have to find their limit and once you find it, that is when you have to push them way beyond it. The challenge with Tony is that his limit is way the f**k out there because of his ability to handle so much pain. What you are seeing in this video is a man that has been through 4 days of a no-sh*t hell week. This isn’t like a football two-a-days or some wrestling camp bullsh*t.”

Speaking about the type of training Tony Ferguson is receiving, David Goggins continued:

“I see the comments that Tony should be sparring or be on the bag rather than doing this kind of cardio.  I can tell that the vast majority of you have no idea what the f*ck you are talking about. To have the guts- and I mean guts- to allow a motherf**ker like me to train him shows exactly his commitment to come back and win again.”

Concluding Goggins said:

“Many of you have no idea what it does to a human being’s mind when their body keeps saying to stop but their mind will not allow them to!!!! There is a lesson to be learned here. He’s comfortable with you all seeing what he is going through because this is the exact kind of dedication it takes to reach greatness. Hard work is never pretty!”

“This is why it is so foreign to some of you. Watching a person work this hard and striving for greatness scares a lot of you. It’s okay. It used to scare me too. I used to be one of those guys making stupid comments about the ones who wanted it like there was no tomorrow. Stay hard!”

Well, one thing is for sure, Tony Ferguson definitely needs a win this coming December.

Do you think Ferguson can defeat Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett at UFC 296?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reacts to “very disappointing” news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next: “Vera doesn’t deserve this fight”

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023
Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski looking forward to humbling Ilia Topuria at UFC 298: "The man to do that"

Josh Evanoff - November 10, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’s the right man to humble Ilia Topuria.

The Ultimate 30, UFC, All- Time Roster
UFC

The Ultimate Fighting Championship releases ‘The Ultimate 30: All- Time Roster’

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released ‘The Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster’.

UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC
UFC 295

UFC 295: ‘Procházka vs. Pereira’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

The UFC 295 ‘Procházka vs. Pereira’ weigh-in results are in.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Dillon Danis wants to make his UFC debut opposite Paddy Pimblett: “The buildup alone would be electric!”

Harry Kettle - November 10, 2023

Dillon Danis has revealed that he wants to make his debut in the UFC against rising star Paddy Pimblett.

Khabib-Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the multi million dollar offers he turned down to return to the UFC

Harry Kettle - November 10, 2023
Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker weighs in on newly announced middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Susan Cox - November 9, 2023

Robert Whittaker is weighing in on the newly announced middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill sheds light on return timeline, confirms guaranteed title shot upon return: "Not bad"

Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is getting closer to making his return.

Tom Aspinall and GSP
Tom Aspinall

WATCH | Tom Aspinall gets good luck messages from Georges St-Pierre, Gordon Ramsay, and more

Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has received a message from Georges St-Pierre.

Nate Diaz and Deontay Wilder
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz offers to welcome Deontay Wilder to MMA: "Respect to a real fighter"

Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz would love to welcome Deontay Wilder to the world of MMA.