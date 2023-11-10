David Goggins slams UFC fans for “stupid comments” about him training Tony Ferguson

David Goggins is slamming UFC fans for the ‘stupid comments’ about him training with Tony Ferguson.

According to Goggins, a former NAVY Seal, most UFC fans have no idea what they’re talking about.

Goggins now makes his trade as a motivational speaker as well as promoting endurance training videos.

Currently, David Goggins is helping former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) train for his upcoming battle with Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) on Saturday, December 16th at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ferguson, 39, has the unenviable record of 6 losses in a row coming into UFC 296.

Recently a clip showed Ferguson vomiting during a training session with Goggins. Fans have voiced their concerns for the health of ‘El Cucuy’, to which the trainer is quick to dismiss.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, David Goggins wrote:

“Rather than trying to find flaw in the methodology, try finding inspiration in watching someone searching their soul for every last bit of themselves! I have been a high-level endurance athlete for almost 20 years and trained some of the best athletes around and what we are doing right now is not for the faint of heart.”

Continuing Goggins said Ferguson needs to be pushed:

“When you train a person like Tony, you have to find their limit and once you find it, that is when you have to push them way beyond it. The challenge with Tony is that his limit is way the f**k out there because of his ability to handle so much pain. What you are seeing in this video is a man that has been through 4 days of a no-sh*t hell week. This isn’t like a football two-a-days or some wrestling camp bullsh*t.”

Speaking about the type of training Tony Ferguson is receiving, David Goggins continued:

“I see the comments that Tony should be sparring or be on the bag rather than doing this kind of cardio. I can tell that the vast majority of you have no idea what the f*ck you are talking about. To have the guts- and I mean guts- to allow a motherf**ker like me to train him shows exactly his commitment to come back and win again.”

Concluding Goggins said:

“Many of you have no idea what it does to a human being’s mind when their body keeps saying to stop but their mind will not allow them to!!!! There is a lesson to be learned here. He’s comfortable with you all seeing what he is going through because this is the exact kind of dedication it takes to reach greatness. Hard work is never pretty!”

“This is why it is so foreign to some of you. Watching a person work this hard and striving for greatness scares a lot of you. It’s okay. It used to scare me too. I used to be one of those guys making stupid comments about the ones who wanted it like there was no tomorrow. Stay hard!”

Well, one thing is for sure, Tony Ferguson definitely needs a win this coming December.

Do you think Ferguson can defeat Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett at UFC 296?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!