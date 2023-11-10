Dillon Danis wants to make his UFC debut opposite Paddy Pimblett: “The buildup alone would be electric!”

By Harry Kettle - November 10, 2023

Dillon Danis has revealed that he wants to make his debut in the UFC against rising star Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett

Over the course of the last five years or so, Dillon Danis has been a pretty divisive figure in combat sports. From jiu-jitsu to mixed martial arts and beyond, he hasn’t exactly made many friends in that time – aside from Conor McGregor, of course, who he has known for a pretty long time. Recently, Danis opted to enter the boxing ring for a showdown with Logan Paul that didn’t go his way.

Despite his poor performance, Danis is still the kind of character who can draw in a lot of reactions on social media. In fact, there has even been talk of him reigniting his mixed martial arts career in the UFC.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT RESPONDS TO GRAPPLING CHALLENGE FROM DILLON DANIS: “WHY U GETTIN CONOR TO SEND U PICTURES OF HIS MONEY U SILLY SAUSAGE”

While it doesn’t seem like something that is overly likely, that hasn’t stopped him from calling his shot in the form of Paddy Pimblett.

Danis wants Pimblett

“My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let’s give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!”

Regardless of whether you like Dillon or not, nobody can deny the interest this fight would generate. For now, though, Pimblett’s focus is on battling Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 next month.

Would you be at all interested in seeing Dillon Danis battle it out with Paddy Pimblett? Who would be your favorite to win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

