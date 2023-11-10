Dillon Danis wants to make his UFC debut opposite Paddy Pimblett: “The buildup alone would be electric!”

Dillon Danis has revealed that he wants to make his debut in the UFC against rising star Paddy Pimblett.

Over the course of the last five years or so, Dillon Danis has been a pretty divisive figure in combat sports. From jiu-jitsu to mixed martial arts and beyond, he hasn’t exactly made many friends in that time – aside from Conor McGregor, of course, who he has known for a pretty long time. Recently, Danis opted to enter the boxing ring for a showdown with Logan Paul that didn’t go his way.

Despite his poor performance, Danis is still the kind of character who can draw in a lot of reactions on social media. In fact, there has even been talk of him reigniting his mixed martial arts career in the UFC.

While it doesn’t seem like something that is overly likely, that hasn’t stopped him from calling his shot in the form of Paddy Pimblett.