Tom Aspinall says he’s “more than happy” to welcome Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division

Tom Aspinall is open to fighting Alex Pereira if the UFC light heavyweight champion decides to move up to heavyweight.

After Pereira scored a second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 to defend his light heavyweight title he hinted at going to heavyweight soon. Pereira is looking to become the first-ever fighter in UFC history to become a three-weight champion, but UFC CEO Dana White says a move to heavyweight isn’t imminent.

Although White isn’t sure Pereira will move up to heavyweight soon, the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall says he’s open to welcoming the Brazilian to the heavyweight division.

If Alex Pereira does move up to fight Tom Aspinall at heavyweight it would be one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC. But, as Aspinall says, he’s focused on Curtis Blaydes as the Brit is set to defend his interim title in the co-main event of UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall is 14-3 as a pro and is coming off a KO win over Sergei Pavlovich in November to win the interim title.