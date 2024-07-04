Tom Aspinall says he’s “more than happy” to welcome Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division

By Cole Shelton - July 3, 2024

Tom Aspinall is open to fighting Alex Pereira if the UFC light heavyweight champion decides to move up to heavyweight.

Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira

After Pereira scored a second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 to defend his light heavyweight title he hinted at going to heavyweight soon. Pereira is looking to become the first-ever fighter in UFC history to become a three-weight champion, but UFC CEO Dana White says a move to heavyweight isn’t imminent.

Although White isn’t sure Pereira will move up to heavyweight soon, the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall says he’s open to welcoming the Brazilian to the heavyweight division.

“As we’ve seen with me, I’m not shying away from anybody. So, if the UFC wanna do that, I’m more than happy to do it. But, as an elite level fighter myself, you can’t help but be impressed with what Alex Pereira has done over the past couple of years. This time a few years ago, nobody knew who he was and now he’s one of the biggest starts in MMA. One of the best fighters in UFC history. I’ve really respected what he’s done. I absolutely want to fight him, I’m sure there will be a time and a place for it. I’m not jumping ahead of things right now, fighting Curtis Blaydes now, and if that’s what the UFC wants to do one day, then we’ll absolutely do it,” Aspinall said to talkSport.

If Alex Pereira does move up to fight Tom Aspinall at heavyweight it would be one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC. But, as Aspinall says, he’s focused on Curtis Blaydes as the Brit is set to defend his interim title in the co-main event of UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall is 14-3 as a pro and is coming off a KO win over Sergei Pavlovich in November to win the interim title.

