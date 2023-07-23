Tom Aspinall says UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones now knowing he exists is a “win itself”
Tom Aspinall is thrilled to have gotten the attention of UFC heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones.
Aspinall headlined UFC London this past Saturday (July 22). He was matched up against Marcin Tybura inside The O2 Arena. This one didn’t last long, as Aspinall floored Tybura in the opening frame and followed that up with ground-and-pound to finish the fight just one minute and 13 seconds in. This earned Aspinall his fifth “Performance of the Night” bonus.
The win over Tybura was Aspinall’s first bout since suffering a knee injury 15 seconds into his July 2022 bout against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall sees his pro MMA record improve to 13-3. He has gone 9-1 in his last 10 outings.
Tom Aspinall Responds To Jon Jones’ Reaction
After the bout, Tom Aspinall spoke to reporters during the UFC London post-fight press conference. Aspinall responded to Jon Jones’ reaction to his callout. The 30-year-old heavyweight is quite pleased that Jones is paying attention to his work (via MMAJunkie.com).
“Jon Jones knows I exist,” Aspinall said. “Woo-hoo! That’s a win itself. I’m buzzing with that. What I want to do, and I’ve been saying it all week, is: I want to win my fights going forward, of course. But also, another goal of mine is I want to motivate Jon Jones to stick around and fight me. That is my absolute dream.”
Aspinall went on to discuss how he’d stack up against Jones inside the Octagon.
“I think I match up well,” Aspinall said. “It’s a dream fight of mine. I think I’m young and I’m fresh. I’ve not got loads of miles on the clock. I’m big. I can do everything well. I’m fast, I’m strong, I’m heavy, which is unlike a lot of his opponents who he’s fought in the past. I just think I bring something different to him, and I think he knows that, as well.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC