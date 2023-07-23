Tom Aspinall says UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones now knowing he exists is a “win itself”

Tom Aspinall Responds To Jon Jones’ Reaction

After the bout, Tom Aspinall spoke to reporters during the UFC London post-fight press conference. Aspinall responded to Jon Jones’ reaction to his callout. The 30-year-old heavyweight is quite pleased that Jones is paying attention to his work (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Jon Jones knows I exist,” Aspinall said. “Woo-hoo! That’s a win itself. I’m buzzing with that. What I want to do, and I’ve been saying it all week, is: I want to win my fights going forward, of course. But also, another goal of mine is I want to motivate Jon Jones to stick around and fight me. That is my absolute dream.”

Aspinall went on to discuss how he’d stack up against Jones inside the Octagon.

“I think I match up well,” Aspinall said. “It’s a dream fight of mine. I think I’m young and I’m fresh. I’ve not got loads of miles on the clock. I’m big. I can do everything well. I’m fast, I’m strong, I’m heavy, which is unlike a lot of his opponents who he’s fought in the past. I just think I bring something different to him, and I think he knows that, as well.”