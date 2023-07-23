Colby Covington vows to ask Jon Jones the “tough questions” if he co-headlines UFC 295 at MSG

Colby Covington Disses Jon Jones Again

Fast forward to 2023, and Covington continues to poke the bear. Appearing on Submission Radio, the former interim UFC welterweight titleholder once again slammed “Bones.” Covington said that if he gets a welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards on the same card headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, he will have some questions for “Bones” (h/t Sportskeeda).

“You know the questions I’m gonna ask? I’m gonna ask him the questions that all the people want answered,” Covington said. “What is a picogram Jonny? Hey, Jonny, who were the two girls that were in the back of your Bentley when you wrecked it in Vegas? I want the tough questions!”

Covington then doubled down, bringing up another question he would ask Jones during a UFC 295 press conference.

“Hey, Jonny, what was in the bag when you hit the pregnant lady at the stoplight and you fled from the scene? Guys, it’s gonna be electric factory if you put me and him on the same stage,” Covington said.

It’ll be interesting to see how the UFC would handle things if Jones and Covington end up on the same card. Backstage tension is nothing new to the UFC. In fact, the promotion even canceled a UFC 279 presser after there were several altercations involving fighters and their teams. Luckily for the UFC, it was all minor in the end, but there’s no guarantee the same outcome will materialize for Covington and Jones.