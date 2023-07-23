Video | Alan Belcher defeats Chase DeMoor via TKO at Misfits Boxing 8

By Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Former UFC fighter Alan Belcher has defeated Chase DeMoor in a Misfits Boxing 8 bout that ended in bizarre fashion.

Alan Belcher defeats Chase DeMoor

Belcher and DeMoor shared the ring inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 22. Belcher was actually supposed to meet Hasim Rahman Jr. on the Misfits Boxing 8 card, but DeMoor filled in when Rahman suffered an injury. Things went off the rails when DeMoor’s corner admitted to him that he should be in survival mode. At one point, DeMoor’s corner even urged their fighter to ignore referee Anthony Bryant’s warnings about holding.

Alan Belcher Stops Chase DeMoor

In the third round, Belcher swarmed DeMoor, who turned his back and looked to survive. DeMoor’s cornerman got on the apron and started arguing with the referee mid-fight. Bryant had seen enough of the shenanigans and waved the bout off. Belcher was awarded the TKO victory.

RELATED: WILD BRAWL BREAKS OUT AFTER TOMMY FURY AND IDRIS VIRGO COLLIDE RINGSIDE AT MISFITS BOXING 7

The commentary team put DeMoor’s cornerman on blast over his antics. In particular, the cornerman’s clinch suggestion and his banter with the referee didn’t do him or his fighter any favors. Nevertheless, Alan Belcher picks up his fifth boxing victory, not including his bare knuckle bouts.

Belcher has been thriving in the social media boxing era. The former UFC veteran even appears to have his next fight lined up. After defeating DeMoor, Belcher had a staredown with the aforementioned Hasim Rahman Jr. The two appeared to be cordial and even shook hands. Time will tell if Misfits Boxing rebooks the match, which figures to have less tomfoolery than what was seen in the DeMoor fight.

Fight fans may recall that Rahman was supposed to meet Jake Paul in a boxing match last year. The bout blew up in smoke over a weight issue on Rahman’s part. Since the bout fizzled out, Rahman has gone 1-5 in his last six outings, with five of those bouts being exhibitions.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

