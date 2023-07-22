UFC London Results: Tom Aspinall TKO’s Marcin Tybura (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC London results, including the heavyweight main event between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall (12-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in twelve months, this after suffering a knee injury in his most previous effort against Curtis Blaydes. That disappointing setback snapped the Manchester native’s eight-fight winning streak, which included five wins inside of the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (24-7 MMA) enters today’s headliner sporting a two-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. Prior to that, the 37-year-old Polish fighter had earned a majority decision win over Alexander Romanov.

Round one of the UFC London main event begins and Tom Aspinall opens with a head kick. Tybura keeps him at bay with a good counter. A three-punch combination from Aspinall. Tybura answers with a counter left. A nice body kick from the Manchester native. Tybura misses on a combination. Aspinall catches Tybura with an elbow, then floors him with a right hand. He jumps on his Polish opponent and unloads punches until the referee steps in. WOW! What a performance.

Official UFC London Results: Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO at 1:13 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Aspinall fight next following his TKO victory over Tybura this evening in England?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marcin Tybura Tom Aspinall UFC UFC London

